Canadian households went from debt swimming to drowning last year. Data from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy Canada (OSB) show a significant increase in bankruptcies in December. Each province in the country grew rapidly, half of which consisted of double-digit numbers. The increasing number of bankruptcies led the national number of filings to the highest level since the Great Recession.

Canadians have filed for most bankruptcies since 2009

The past year has been a huge year of bankruptcies, with an increase in every province. 10,427 bankruptcy applications were filed in December, an increase of 13% over the same month last year. In the twelve months that ended in December, 140,858 applications were submitted, an increase of 9.3% over the previous year. This is the highest level of bankruptcy applications the country has had since 2009.

Canadian bankruptcies have had the biggest year since the great recession

The number of bankruptcy applications in the 12 months ending in December.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

Ontario ranks first in bankruptcies and second in growth

Ontario is the province with the most registrations in the country. The province received 3,409 registrations in December, an increase of 13.7% over the same month last year. There were 45,754 registrations in the last 12 months, an increase of 15.0% compared to the same period last year. This was the country’s second fastest growth after Newfoundland.

Canadian bankruptcies – 12 months

The number of bankruptcy filings in the 12 months ending in December, by state.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

B.C. Sees double-digit growth in bankruptcies

B.C. Both monthly and annual numbers increased sharply, but were not as high as in Ontario. The province had 910 bankruptcy filings in December, up 15.8% year over year. There were 11,348 registrations in the last 12 months, an increase of 10.4% compared to the previous year. That means BC had the fifth largest growth in the country last year.

There are more bankruptcies in every Canadian province

The percentage change in ongoing 12-month bankruptcy filing that ends in December.

Source: OSB, Better Dwelling.

The past year has been a strangely big year for the growth of bankruptcy. Each individual province shows growth, with half of the provinces being in double digits. The country now sees the most bankruptcy filings since the Great Recession. This is an unusual situation given that unemployment is near record lows and a recession is thought to be far away.

