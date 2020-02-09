Advertisement

ISLAMABAD –

Pakistani soldiers launched a helicopter evacuation of a Canadian and a Finnish mountaineer who, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, were stranded on a peak in the north of the country.

The two climbers – Donald Allen Bowie from Canada and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva from Finland – were evacuated due to severe altitude sickness, according to Alpine Club Secretary Karrar Haidri. Altitude sickness is characterized by headache, nausea, dizziness and exhaustion.

An initial statement from the Pakistani military Bowie as American, but the Alpine Club confirmed that he is originally from Alberta, Canada.

The two climbers were part of an international winter expedition to the 26,000-foot (8,000-meter) Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain. The team was led by Russian-Polish climber Denis Urubko.

Nkyava described the ordeal in a social media message and said: “We got caught in a storm. My right hand went numb, along with my toes. I was frozen to the core. We kept climbing to somewhere around 6600m when Don took the decision to set up camp. “

“Long story short, we stayed there for 2 nights, all figures alive, COLD, we had no food, little gas (dehydration), took a beating from a little wind when we came down but finally came to base camp yesterday, ” she said.

A photo released by the Pakistani army apparently showed the climbers in a good mood, smiling and sitting in a helicopter.

Broad Peak is located in the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan, India and China. The Karakoram range belongs to a complex of series, including the Himalayas. Broad Peak is approximately 6 miles (10 kilometers) from K2 Mountain, the second highest peak in the world.

In March an Italian and a British climber died on the Pakistani Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain” because of the dangerous conditions.

# BPK2 update: expedition over. Shit happens, please do not apologize or feel sorry, I have already set my mind on the next project. ❄ Regarding health, I am completely fine, and although the press regards me as ‘saved’, I was perfectly capable and willing to walk on my own at the end of the expedition. The Pakistani military helicopter pilots who were there to evacuate my climbing partner Don were gracious enough to invite me to fly with them. These pilots are seriously the best in the world and I can tell you that Don is enormously grateful that they have given him medical care for his pneumonia. ❄ Anyway, I was not healthy enough to have tried the summit (cough, chest pain, back pain, bleeding nose for 7 weeks …), especially after looking at the 150 km / h topwind forecast almost the end of our expedition (porters arrive on February 22.). After the bad weather, even with wonderful luck, I would not have had the time to acclimatize and gain experience that I have … oh, and my toes have also been numb for six weeks so I risked losing them too . ❄ It was a difficult decision to make, because in BC you tell yourself until the last moment that you are doing well, even if you feel like your lungs are collapsing and you do not notice your ice ax toes. Eventually, Don as my coach argues that it is better to recover as soon as possible and start training for the next big event (this summer !!) than to wait for a miracle and see how your health deteriorates in BC makes sense to me . ❄ So keep an eye on the news! In the meantime I keep posting things from this winter and other training climbing 🙂 Video: @donbowie ❄ #allureofaltitude #highaltitude #broadpeak #winterexpedition #winter #expedition

A message shared by Lotta Hintsa (@lottahintsa) on February 9, 2020 at 4:11 AM PST

