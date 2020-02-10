Advertisement

The Canadian military wants the government to ban Huawei from participating in the country’s 5G deployment.

According to a Bloomberg report, senior government military officials believe that Huawei’s stake in 5G would compromise national security.

National security agencies are currently reviewing whether Huawei’s participation in the introduction of 5G poses a security risk to Canada.

Canada is now the only country in the Five Eyes Alliance that has not yet made a decision about Huawei. The other countries in the alliance include Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The UK has given Huawei a limited role in the introduction of 5G and will be allowed to participate in the “non-sensitive” parts of the project. The company cannot participate in more than 35 percent of the deployment.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said the government is reviewing the UK’s decision but has not given a timeline for the decision.

The United States has pressured its allies to ban the Chinese technology giants. They are concerned that the equipment could be vulnerable to Chinese spies. American officials have also asked Canada not to use Huawei, which would jeopardize the exchange of information between the two countries.

Source: Bloomberg

