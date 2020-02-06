Advertisement

Canadian cellular network prices are up, according to a recent report by the Toronto-based nonprofit think tank C.D. Howe.

The report obtained its data from Statistics Canada and shows that prices for cellular services dropped almost 17 percent between June 2017 and December 2019.

Statistics Canada obtained its information from the compilation of all costs with the services of a mobile device in a certain period of time. The index also contains several “representative profiles” for mobile customers in Canada, as plans are frequently discontinued and not changed.

Advertisement

Since November 2018, when it became more popular to buy a new device regardless of a plan, Statistics Canada has decided to exclude device costs from its index.

In addition, there was one of the most significant declines in mobile services in July 2019 when Canadian airlines introduced unlimited data plans.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has been asked to reduce mobile phone bills in accordance with his letter of mandate. In particular, he was asked to “use all available tools” to cut the cost of cell phones in Canada by 25 percent, as Prime Minister Trudeau had promised in the campaign.

Bains has been asked to work with telecommunications companies to expand mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the market. If the goal has not been achieved in two years, he will be instructed in his letter to “expand the MVNO qualification rules and the CRTC mandate for affordable prices.

The C.D. Howe also states that the consumer price index for all items rose 4.6 percent between June 2017 and December 2019.

Source: C.D. Howe Institute

Advertisement