Canadian households are in a hurry to get more debt, but apparently only for mortgages. Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows that household debt reached a new high in December. Generally, household credit growth is increasing. However, the increase in growth is only due to mortgages, the fastest growing since the Great Recession.

Canadians owe over $ 2.27 trillion in debt

Canadian household debt held by institutional lenders reached a new high. The outstanding balance in December was $ 2.27 trillion, up 0.62% from the previous month. This corresponds to an increase of 4.2% compared to the same month in the previous year. Growth has accelerated again in recent months. The current 12-month growth rate is the highest since May 2018.

Outstanding Canadian household debt, percentage change

The annual percentage change in total Canadian household debt in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Living.

Mortgage debt is driving the growth trend

Mortgage debt is the main reason for growth these days. Outstanding mortgage loans were $ 1.63 trillion in December, an increase of 0.74% over the previous year. This corresponds to an increase of 4.9% compared to the same month in the previous year. This was the highest 12-month growth since March 2018 and the fastest acceleration of the trend line since the Great Recession. Canadians are in a hurry to borrow mortgage money.

Outstanding Canadian household debt in dollars

Total debt held by Canadian households in Canadian dollars.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Living.

Consumer credit growth drops to almost zero real growth

However, households are not particularly interested in taking out other types of loans. Consumer debt was only $ 641 billion in December, up 0.31% from the previous month. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 2.4% compared to the same month last year. This is the slowest 12-month increase in December since 2013. With a CPI of 2.25% in December, this is real growth of almost zero.

Canadian Household Debt Changes

Annual percentage change in debt held by Canadian households.

Source: Bank of Canada, Better Living.

The Canadians are borrowing again and at a rapid pace. However, this is a very unusual and potentially toxic trend. Cheap loans usually go into all aspects of borrowing, and confident consumers control all segments. However, the overall acceleration in household credit growth is due to mortgages. This could indicate a FOMO-based rather than a booming economic trend.

