LONDON –

A Canadian man traveled to Syria alone in a desperate attempt to rescue a little girl he identified as his orphan cousin.

The uncle arrived in Syria this week, but is frustrated in his efforts to meet Amira and conduct DNA tests to prove her identity. CTV News agreed not to disclose his name – at his request – because of the fear that his repercussions could arise against his family.

The two Canadian brothers of the man were killed fighting for ISIS, along with their wives and children, with the exception of Amira, who was then four years old.

She was only found and shown around the al-Hol refugee camp where thousands of other ISIS family members are being held.

“It is clear that the government does not want to go into Amira’s case,” he wrote after crossing the border.

“I have exhausted all my options in Canada and have traveled to Syria in an attempt to save my poor niece.”

In an interview with CTV News at the end of the year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted that he was aware of Amira’s case, but claimed it was too dangerous to send Canadian diplomats to the region.

“I am here and can confirm that the region is safe,” wrote the uncle. “I arrived with nothing more than hope and a passport – no bodyguards or security data.”

“If an ordinary citizen can achieve this, why can’t the government?”

For the time being he has not been allowed to visit Amira – it is thought that she will be cared for in an orphanage after she has been removed from the vast detention camp.

“The hatred of prisoners and their families in this region is palpable,” he wrote in a second note.

“It is clear that exposing myself as a family member of a prisoner – even a four-year-old child – would threaten my security in both Syria and Iraq.”

The Canadian director of Human Rights Watch, Farida Dief, has issued a statement condemning the Canadian government for not doing enough to help Amira.

“This is the story of a desperate uncle trying to bring his orphan niece to Canada. It is also the story of a government that continues to drag its feet on the return of its subjects in Northeast Syria. “

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson told CTV News that they will not specifically discuss Amira’s case due to privacy issues and that Canada has few opportunities to provide assistance “in view of the security situation on the ground”, but is concerned about reports of Canadians being held in Syria and follows the situation.

