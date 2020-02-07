Advertisement

TORONTO –

TORONTO – Canadians are increasingly critical of the federal government’s performance since 2015, with an always low number thinking the FBI is doing a good job, according to a Nanos Research study that started following the “Vote of Canada” 13 years ago.

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="180px" src="https://omny.fm/shows/trend-line/13-year-study-how-does-trudeau-stack-up-so-far-aga/embed" width="100%"></noscript>

When asked at the end of 2019 how they would describe the performance of the current federal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 25 percent of Canadians said “very poor” and 19% said “somewhat poor”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, six percent said the government’s performance was “very good” and 21 percent said “somewhat good”. Twenty-seven percent answered “average”.

Nanos Research conducted the 13-year tracking study in collaboration with the Institute for Research on Public Policy. Pollster Nik Nanos said the latest approval figures show that the “considerable amount of hope for the liberals at the start of their mandate” has since been halved.

<noscript><iframe aria-label="Stacked Bars" frameborder="0" height="500" id="datawrapper-chart-K0CoD" scrolling="no" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/K0CoD/2/" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" title="Performance of the federal government"></noscript>

“In 2015, when the liberals were first elected, about 60 percent of Canadians thought that the federal liberal government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was doing very well or well,” said Nanos about the trend line of CTV News podcast .

“Fast forward, and now it has dropped to 27 percent.”

The tracking study also shows a growing number of Canadians who think the country is heading in the wrong direction. At the end of the mandate of former conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2014, only 37 percent of Canadians had a positive idea of ​​where we were going. That number increased to 63 percent after Trudeau’s liberals were elected by a majority in 2015. But it has since fallen to 41 percent.

<noscript><iframe aria-label="Stacked Bars" frameborder="0" height="483" id="datawrapper-chart-3AlKD" scrolling="no" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/3AlKD/3/" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" title="Direction of the country"></noscript>

INTERNATIONAL REPUTATION

When it comes to how Canadians perceive our global reputation, the figures don’t get any better for the liberal government. In the Nanos study, the first three years of the Trudeau mandate were stronger than any of the eight years that were followed under Harper. For example, Trudeau promised to get Canada back into the UN Security Council and to stimulate our foreign policy and improve our international reputation.

But with only 22 percent of Canadians who now have a positive view of how we can look at the rest of the world, we are at the lowest point since 2013.

“This is what’s interesting about this. The government was able to make progress on things like the USMCA and that’s crucial for Canadians,” Nanos said. “But it seems that … Justin Trudeau, when he Representing Canada all over the world, it seems that there is always some sort of distraction from, what I will say, its core mission, (that) its ability to make a significant impact. “

The tracking study numbers do not include the January period after Iran admitted that a Ukrainian aircraft was shot, killing 176 people, including 57 Canadians. Trudeau’s reaction to the tragedy and condemnation of the Iranian rocket attacks was widely praised.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land and cell lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey among 1,010 Canadians, 18 or older, between 22 and 29 December 2019 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone with the help of live agents and conducted a survey online. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample was geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

The error margin for a random survey among 1,010 Canadians is 3.1 percentage points, 19 out of 20 times. This study is a joint initiative of Nanos Research and the Institute for Research on Public Policy.

.

Advertisement