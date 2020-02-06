Advertisement

TORONTO –

Three Canadian businessmen have been accused of artificially raising the price of shares they held in a “pump and dump” scam that reportedly generated more than US $ 35 million.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Canadians and three other individuals and their companies of participating in an international scheme to take advantage of the illegal sale of shares in at least 45 microcap companies, or listed companies with small market capitalizations between about $ 50 million and $ 300 million, from July 2015 to June 2019.

A “pump and dump” scam is the illegal act of artificially inflating the market price of a share owned by false promotion and selling it as soon as the price has risen due to the rise in interest rates. The schemes are usually focused on cent shares, or the shares of small public companies that initially trade at low prices, such as less than $ 5 per share. They are considered highly volatile and run the risk of being manipulated by equity promoters because they are often traded over the counter or without the supervision of an organized stock exchange.

Advertisement

The SEC offices in New York and Boston led the investigation into the alleged penny stock arrangement of the group with the help of multiple international regulators in Canada, Cyprus, Hong Kong, Malta, Mauritius, New Zealand, Panama and Singapore.

The Canadians indicted in the SEC complaint are Steve M. Bajic, 49, a dual resident of Canada and Croatia living in Canada; Rajesh Taneja, 43, Canadian citizen and resident of Vietnam; and Christopher Lee McKnight, 45, a Canadian citizen living in Canada.

Kenneth Ciapala, 38, a double citizen of Switzerland and the United Kingdom; Anthony Killarney, 34, a British citizen; and Aaron Dale Wise, 34, an American citizen, has also been charged.

Bajic, Taneja, Killarney, Ciapala and their companies have been accused of violating anti-fraud and registration provisions of US federal safety laws and acting as unregistered broker-dealers.

McKnight and Wise were accused of helping and inciting fraudulent stock sales. McKnight was also accused of violating an anti-fraud provision of US federal securities laws.

The SEC claims that Bajic and Taneja have helped shareholders secretly dump large amounts of microcap shares. The agency said the pair coordinated illegal stock sales with Ciapala and Killarney.

McKnight and Wise have been accused of fraudulently transferring and hiding the sources of funds used to promote the microcap shares.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The SEC complaint said that the suspect used various companies registered abroad, including in Switzerland, Thailand, Seychelles, Hong Kong and Anguilla, to implement the alleged settlement.

“As we claim in the complaints, the defendants circumvented the requirements for registering securities and carried out other manipulative behavior, including by disguising the real sellers of securities, cheating investors and generating illegal profits for themselves,” Marc Berger, the director of the SEC Regional Office in New York, said in a press release earlier this month.

The SEC seeks a permanent injunction against the defendants to prevent them from engaging in activities related to the charges. The federal agency is also looking for disgorgement of all alleged illegally obtained profits plus interest, fines and blocking participation in a one-cent offer.

The SEC has demanded a jury for the trial.

Advertisement