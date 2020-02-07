Advertisement

While nearly 300 Canadian passengers are waiting on two quarantined cruise ships for the next phase of a vacation that is far from what they had expected, Canadians are confronted with their own coronavirus-related consequences on other ocean-going steamers.

David Finch and his wife Darlene are nervously waiting to see if their ship will dock in Thailand after being denied access to three Asian ports due to fear of coronavirus.

The residents of Halifax are on a two-week cruise aboard the Seabourn Ovation. The ship’s journey began in Singapore and called on Hong Kong, with another 45 Canadians on board.

Meanwhile, nearly 250 Canadian passengers are sitting on a quarantined ship called Diamond Princess, docked near Yokohama, Japan. Twenty people have tested positive for the disease, including seven Canadians.

Passengers on a third ship, World Dream, are screened in Hong Kong after eight people on board were tested positive for the corona virus. There are around 36 Canadians on World Dream, CTV News has learned.

Finch said some passengers have tried to leave the Seabourn Ovation early and return home.

“Many passengers wanted to change or cancel the cruise from Hong Kong because of the virus and are now stuck at sea when countries close their ports to ships from Hong Kong,” Finch said in an email to CTVNews.ca.

“Passengers who have joined the ship in Hong Kong tell stories about the city in a standstill with attempts to minimize the gathering of large groups of people and tourist hotspots. At the moment there are as many rumors, insinuations and conspiracy theories for everyone on board as people hear that other ships are quarantined. “

Seabourn Ovation left Hong Kong on February 1 and has since been refused entry in two ports in the Philippines and one in Vietnam.

If they can dock in Thailand, all passengers will be screened for coronavirus, Finch said. He suspects that some go straight home instead of completing their journeys.

Cruise managers have told passengers that no one on board has coronavirus symptoms and that passengers are proactive by staying in their cabins when they feel sick.

“Almost all communication from the cruise company refers to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines when making deliberations about the cruise,” Finch said.

“We met a number of people in Hong Kong who really did not want to be here. They wanted to cancel their cruise or postpone the cruise, but because the WHO and CDC had not placed Hong Kong under the same conditions as medical classification as China, the ‘epidemic’ “aspects were not covered by insurance. So if people didn’t come on the cruise, they wouldn’t have any pocket money.”

The ship has now bypassed Vietnam and is on its way to Thailand in the hope that passengers can visit Bangkok and replenish ship’s stores.

“Thailand was our first port on the outgoing part of our trip and our first experience with the Chinese Lunar New Year and tens of thousands of Chinese tourists,” he said.

“When we enter the harbor, it is very interesting to see if there has been a dramatic change in the number of tourists in recent weeks.”

About 150 guests have canceled their cruise from Hong Kong to Singapore for fear of the corona virus, Finch added.

Seabourn Ovation is expected to arrive in Bangkok on February 7.

The Finches cruise was due to end in Singapore on February 14, but that was pushed back one day and further changes are possible as cruise ships struggle with an increasingly uncertain situation.

Finch told CTVNews.ca that Air Canada changed their flights home free of charge.

“The biggest problem is confusion. It’s very, very difficult to get an honest answer about what’s going on and why the cruise company is doing one or the other,” he said.

“Seabourn has tried very, very well to keep the people on board happy, but you can’t keep everyone happy.

“If we get off in Bangkok, it won’t surprise me if many passengers go home from there immediately.”

