According to a new poll, Canadians are split in support of protests against a $ 6.6 billion natural gas pipeline project in northern BC.

The Angus Reid Institute survey found that two out of five Canadians (39 percent) support the demonstrators who support the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en, who are against the pipeline in their traditional territory, while 48 percent reject their actions.

Overall, half of Canadians (51 percent) say they support the Coastal Gasoline project.

Those who support the demonstrators tend to be younger women, the survey said, as well as those with lower incomes and those on the political left.

Supporters of the demonstrators will most likely also come from the B.C. and Quebec.

In B.C. The respondents are almost evenly distributed with regard to the protests. 46 percent of respondents support the demonstrators, compared with 49 percent who oppose it. The rest were uncertain.

Angus Reid said before respondents considered the pipeline project, they were informed that it was approved by the B.C. Government, and that 20 First Nations Band Councils support the project.

The pollster also stated that part of the pipeline route crosses the traditional Wet’suwet’en First Nation territory and eight hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en are against it.

Other notable results are that 57 percent of respondents say the project will take longer due to the protests, but are likely to be completed, while 34 percent believe it will continue anyway.

The surveyor 1,508 Canadians was carried out from February 10th to 12th. It has an error rate of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

