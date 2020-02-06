Advertisement

People with masks stand near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, on which 10 other passengers were tested for coronavirus after arriving at the Daikoku Pier cruise terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on February 6.

KIM KYUNG-HOON / REUTERS

Sanjay Goel, president of Vancouver-based Cruise Connections, is watching carefully as things go for the 251 Canadians who are under 3,700 at sea at the end of their cruise.

They will be kept in quarantine and will be on board the Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess ship for an additional 14 days. spend off the coast of Japan near Yokohama. Their journey started in Vietnam and was just ending when they were turned away from docking in Yokohama after nine passengers and a crew member, none of them Canadians, were initially rated positive for coronavirus.

Some trapped passengers went online to say they were worried about getting infected or out of prescription medication, while others were thinking about what to eat, drink, and do to pass the time.

Goel of Cruise Connections, the largest cruise retailer in Canada, hears from customers who are wondering whether their upcoming bookings can be changed or whether they should be canceled.

“That’s all, but cruise ships and hotels are very reasonable. (Last week) Air Canada said it would suspend some flights (to China) and cancel all flights two days later. It is a very fluid situation for travelers,” he said ,

Goel was surprised to hear the number of Canadian travelers on the Diamond Princess, as the route usually attracts a “disproportionately large Japanese source market”.

He plans to run a so-called presidential cruise, basically a trip with special attention for VIP customers. The plan was to leave Shanghai on March 28 and travel to Tianjin north of Beijing, as well as several ports in Korea and Japan, before ending in Tokyo two weeks later. But now the route was changed significantly with a start in Singapore and calls to ports in Vietnam and Taiwan before going to Japan and Korea.

“Many (cruise) lines are changing their routes from now until the end of March and some further out,” he said.

Holland America said that instead of boarding the Westerdam ship in Shanghai on February 15, as planned, it will now fly to Yokohama, with the company paying the cost of rebooking round-trip flights to the United States and elsewhere. The cruises after March 28th are now scheduled and do not include ports in China.

Many cruise companies are also not on board passengers who have been to mainland China in the past 15 days. Norwegian Cruise Lines asks passengers to use a 30-day buffer between trips to mainland China.

Another cruise ship, the Dream Cruises Management Celebrity Millennium, was banned from docking in Kaohsiung, Taiwan this week. It swims at sea in the quarantine near Hong Kong after three passengers from a previous trip on the ship tested positive for coronavirus.

The cruise season in Vancouver does not start again until early April. The last ship embarked on a tour of Hawaii in early November last year.

“When the cruise season begins, we would get directions from Transport Canada and work closely with Health Canada and talk to these groups,” said Danielle Jang, spokeswoman for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

