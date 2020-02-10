Advertisement

The MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana has Candeeland Kids, an indoor playground for toddlers and children.

The mall has replaced traditional retailers with entertainment for its customers in recent years as more and more shoppers shop online and look for experiences in the mall.

The 8,500 square meter Candeeland will open on Valentine’s Day on the upper floor next to the Ashley HomeStore.

Candeeland offers parents the opportunity to burn part of their children’s energy between shopping trips. The facility has three special party rooms that can be booked for birthday parties, special occasions, fundraisers and school trips. Patrons buy tickets for a fixed season.

For tired parents, there are lounge areas with sofas, TVs, WiFi and charging stations for electrical devices.

The indoor playground includes a snack shop, a small country for toddlers, soft play structures, a ninja course, slides, mini zip lines, swings and jumpers.

Address: 2800 N. Main St. Santa Ana

Vacation air travel increases

Passenger traffic at John Wayne Airport increased by 7.7% in December, the airport recently reported.

In December 2019, JWA served 891,492 passengers compared to 828,070 in December 2018.

Other highlights:

Commercial aircraft operations decreased 0.5% and commercial aircraft operations decreased 33.0%.

Total flight operations decreased by 15.7%. There were 20,718 takeoffs and landings compared to 24,579 in December 2018.

General aviation, which accounted for 61.4% of total flight operations in December 2019, decreased by 23.5% compared to December 2018.

The three best airlines in December 2019 in terms of passenger numbers were Southwest Airlines (274,794), American Airlines (153,370) and United Airlines (141,068).

A lot of good dogs

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar donated $ 100,000 to Habitat for Humanity after the chain’s Houses for the Holidays campaign.

Money was raised when patrons bought DIY gingerbread houses for $ 5.95 and the proceeds went to the campaign.

“We loved seeing families and friends come together to build and decorate their gingerbread houses. Knowing that it was for a good cause made the experience even sweeter, ”said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. “We can’t wait to get it back.”

State Board nominations

Wendy Strack, a long-time official of the Inland Empire and Orange County authorities, was appointed to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences by Governor Gavin Newsom. The 43-year-old Strack has served as a West Valley Water District Representative, as Head of Legislation and Public Relations for the San Bernardino County Transport Authority and as Head of State Relations for the Orange County Transport Authority. Strack has had its own consulting firm since 2017. Your appointment requires confirmation by the Senate.

Andrew Bowden, 66, from Newport Beach, was reappointed to the California Landscape Architects Technical Committee, where he has worked since 2012. No Senate confirmation is required for this position, and compensation is $ 100 per day. Bowden is a Republican.

On road

Dr. Renea Brathwaite is Dean of Professional Studies at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, a private Christian university for liberal arts and professional studies. Previously, Brathwaite was dean of the College of Graduate and Professional Education at North Central University, Vanguard’s sister school in Minnesota. He received his Ph.D. in theology from Regent University in 2013.

The First Foundation Bank, based in Irvine, promoted two team members. Garrett Reetz was promoted to Vice President / Credit Manager. Reetz joined the company in 2016 and is now leading the credit team, including credit verification, policies and procedures, debt collection and asset recovery. Keo Chanthavong was promoted to Specialist for Leasing / Loan Services II. Chanthavong joined the company in 2018 and will take on new roles in customer service and supervision in her new position.

Visit Anaheim promoted two executives. Charles Harris is now Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Junior Tauvaa is Chief Sales Officer. Harris is also vice chair of the Visit California Brand & Content Committee, board member of Anaheim Transportation Network and co-chair of the OCVA Marketing Committee. Tauvaa is responsible for overseeing the Visit Anaheim Partnership Department to connect the partners with Visit Anaheim initiatives, activities and events.

OUSD teacher receives Fulbright scholarship

John Albert, principal of California’s Orange primary school, was offered a Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools grant by the U.S. State Department and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Albert is one of 20 U.S. citizens to travel abroad through the Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools in 2020-2021, joining cohorts of K-12 school and district administrators. The 10-day program will visit Finland and Singapore.

milestones

Blue Shield of California has selected the MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley as the Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery have expertise in the areas of cervical and lumbar fusion, cervical laminactomy, and lumballaminectomy / discectomy, resulting in fewer complications and patient readmissions compared to other hospitals. All designated facilities must have national accreditation.

