Orange County’s fans don’t have to wait for the basketball playoffs to find out who won the biggest prize this winter.

We’re talking about being named Orange County Basketball Student Section of the Year.

With the end of the regular season we can be the champion for the 2019-20 season and the final of the O.C. Top 25 positions.

This year’s list includes seven student sections that are not in the O.C. Last season’s top 25, including a fast-growing group that climbed to 8th place.

Capistrano Valley fans cheer their team on Capo’s 41:40 win over Mission Viejo in a South Coast League boys basketball game on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Mission Viejo. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

But we also had to skip some sections that made a strong impression this season. The Trabuco Hills Stampede, the San Clemente Loud Crowd, the El Modena Rowdy Rooters, the Beckman Patriot Pit and the Sunny Hills Lancer Nation will have to try again next year.

If you are wondering, why was our student part not included in the top 25? We want to tell you that almost every area that caught your eye this year was active on social media and made me know about it.

Enough talk, we come to the ranking.

OCVARSITY TOP 25

1. Capistrano Valley Cage (last year’s ranking: 5)

At home or on the go, the cage shook anyone who stood in their way.

Beware of the cage, because with their chants and the insanely loud noise they will get into your head.

The Cage is never shut down or abandoned, much like the basketball team.

It doesn’t matter how far the cougars have to travel, the cage will be there.

The cage caught my attention in an intense battle in Mission Viejo, in which the game got on the thread. The game ended with fans landing on the pitch after a dramatic Cougars win.

The best student section ever! So proud of the cage and the boys tonight! LET’S KEEP THE ENERGY RISE !! @SoCalSections @ MAlvarez02 @CapoValleyHS pic.twitter.com/2u2yxlOZ0L

– CVHS CAGE (@CVHSCAGE) January 9, 2020

The @CVHSCAGE for today’s home game against @SCHSTritons @SoCalSections @ocvarsity #WeAreCV pic.twitter.com/VNm7GsZZx3

– Capo Valley HS (@CapoValleyHS), January 11, 2020

The cage kept the intensity at the same high level and fought with the best. The Capo Valley Cage is the OCVarsity basketball student section of 2020!

“Yes !!” said cage leader Brooke Larsen. “We are very excited to be OCVarsity the student section of the year! The cage is the strongest ever and we are very honored to receive this award! ”

2. Servite Asylum (last year: 1)

The asylum kept the madmen going after the crazy issues of the past year. The institution packed the gym at home and on the go and sometimes even took over an opponent’s gym.

The institution was loud and the chants were fun. The asylum had a lot to celebrate with an improved season of the brothers on the basketball court.

Win or lose, the asylum loves her brothers. Credo!

we came … we saw … we conquered asylum out here and took names

WE ARE SERVITE @ ocvarsity @ MAlvarez02 @SteveFryer #ocvfans pic.twitter.com/JB5Bf6pyYf

– The Asylum (@ServiteAsylum) January 23, 2020

“People come to play a basketball game but leave the institution confused,” the institution said in a statement. “Every week the institution rattles against other teams. We come to support our brothers. ”

3. Villa Park Blue Crew (Last year: 2)

During the school year nothing changes with the VIlla Park student section. The only change is the name – from Black Pack (soccer) to Blue Crew (basketball).

While Steve Fryer and I enjoyed the love and signs the Blue Crew made for us, no brownie points were awarded for this, this ranking was earned.

And I love you @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/sZUmq1rd76

– Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) February 7, 2020

The Blue Crew has developed a strong social media game this year and compared it with a strong presence in the stands. It’s no surprise that the Spartans have only lost four games this season. The Blue Crew is definitely the motivator.

Villa Park fans cheer their team on the 52:42 loss to Canyon in a basketball game for the Crestview League boys on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

“The Villa Park Blue Crew will always cheer on our team,” said Nathan Pham, leader of the Blue Crew. “We have so much spirit and pride for our school and we always hope to do a show. Spartans are number 1! ”

4. Northwood Den (last year: 13)

Although it wasn’t the typical season that the Timberwolves had in the past, it didn’t stop the cave. Opponents could not concentrate on the free-throw line because the student part was behind the back wall.

You may have thought that no one noticed you, but we definitely did.

🚨It is silent night in the cave💤 The cave remained completely silent until our team lost the eighth point in honor of Kobe Bryant and the eight other victims of the Sunday morning tragedy🐺🏀 @ MAlvarez02 @SoCalSections @ocvarsity @SteveFryer #ocvfans @espn @ ESPNLosAngeles # espntop10 pic.twitter.com/Tm6M1uGja4

– Northwood Den (@NorthwoodDen) February 1, 2020

“I thought the cave was very under the radar this year,” the cave said in a statement. “Opposing teams hated when they had to shoot free throws on our side! We started many unique chants and even sang children’s songs. Everything that can help our team to win !! The highlight of our season was definitely our quiet night when our student department went crazy after our team scored the eighth point. People from other Pacific Coast League schools watched the video we tweeted on Friday and said they wanted a student section like ours. ”

5. Canyon Tribe (Last year: 3)

The Canyon Tribe has had one of the best basketball student sections in the past decade and they have kept the tradition alive this season when they saw their Comanches win their third consecutive title in the Crestview League.

It helps to have a motivator on the bench, Canyon Superfan, assistant coach and Canyon Hall by Famer Mitchell Siegel.

The tribe always does its best in the battle of the hills against Villa Park. In order to keep the Tribe tradition alive with every game, the students had to shop.

Canyon fans cheer their team on Canyon’s 52:42 win over Villa Park in a Crestview League boys basketball game on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Villa Park. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

“At Canyon, The Tribe is more than just our student division,” said tribal leader Alex Robinson. “It’s our school culture, our way of life. When we got here, we all bought in. And as you can see in my opinion, this way of thinking really goes very far!”

6. Edison MESS (last year: 8)

After messing up the student department in the last basketball season, MESS kept the hype at its peak this season. They were wild in the stands against opponents and opposing student groups. If the noise wasn’t enough, the streamers in the gym added a boost.

What I love about this student section is that everything is fun and they show it after the game.

Edison fans throw streamers at halftime during their loss to Los Alamitos (74:60) in a Sunset League boys basketball game at Edison High School in Huntington Beach on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register) SCNG)

“This season started exactly where we left off,” said MESS boss Cole Koffler. “We made sure that every team Edison played heard us and we made sure that our presence in every gym we were in was felt by the loudest group of people there. The students showed massive support for every sport this winter and we will continue to incorporate this momentum into the spring sport. Go chargers! Let’s get MESSy. ”

7. Los Alamitos Locos (last year: 12)

The locos started where they left off during the football season and went crazy!

The locos, the creators of the roller coaster, kept the crazies busy and fought with other student groups as they inflated the Griffins in a tough surfing league.

When the LOCOS is displayed, you cannot drown it out. 🤩❤️💙💛🤍 @ MAlvarez02 @SoCalSections #ocvfans pic.twitter.com/Q4fPn2D5H4

– Losal Locos (@LosalLocos) January 30, 2020

“The support of Locos for schoolchildren does not wane after the autumn, but builds up the school spirit for all sports,” says a statement by Locos. “We started the basketball season and made every game a new topic, in Loco style!”

8. Rosary Rowdy Royals (Last year: Not rated)

I have never seen a student department that was as sought after for their classmates as the Rowdy Royals. The applause and chants are non-stop. If Rosenkranz needed an energy boost, the Rowdy Royals would deliver it.

Rosary fans support a free throw in their team’s 65:55 win over Mater Dei in a Trinity League girls basketball game in Santa Ana on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG.))

“There is no crazier, wilder, rose gold-clad group of sports fans than the All-Girl Rowdy Royals,” said Rosary sports director Tom Tice. “Our teams have exaggerated their energy, enthusiasm, dance and singing.”

9. Sonora Jungle (Last year: 9)

You can’t do anything with the jungle at home. Fight with them and you will lose.

The Jungle opened the school’s new gym with crazy chants and loud noises and in return won the Raiders Freeway League title.

Sonora fans support themselves with a free throw during their 59:56 victory over La Habra in a freeway league boys’ basketball game at Sonora High School in La Habra on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County) Register / SCNG)

“The jungle is the cornerstone of our school spirit,” said the jungle. “We run this jungle!”

10. Newport Harbor Tarpit (last year: 11)

The tarpit appeared and went wild this season and it was needed. Every game was important in the Surf League, including a street game in the Battle of the Bay against Corona del Mar. This victory may have been the difference in the title of the Surf League.

Newport Harbor fans rage as their team take on Corona del Mar in Newport Beach at the end of the fourth quarter. (Photo by Paul Rodriguez, Contributing Photographer)

“I was pretty impressed with the tarpit during the basketball season this year,” said Newport Harbor sports analyst Teran Rodriguez. “Although the boys ‘basketball team only had their first home game in early 2020, the Tarpit really showed their school spirit at the boys’ basketball games, especially at home. One game I thought the tarpit made a big difference was the Battle of the Bay, an overtime game at Corona Del Mar. ”

11. Corona del Mar Kings Krew (Last year: 16)

The Kings Krew were wild in the stands this season. No opposing player was safe from the Kings Krew when they were ready to rattle and get players in their heads. If the rattle did not work, the teddy bear must have confused the opponent.

Throw teddy bear !! The Kings Krew Rocks! @ocvarsity @OCSportsZone @SoCalSections @DailyPilotSport @OCStudSectionIG pic.twitter.com/Q19SafiaVb

– CDM Athletics (@CDM_ATHLETICS) January 18, 2020

“Going to Kings Krew’s basketball games is always so fun and spirited,” said Kings Krew leader Lauren Jones. “This year we started a new tradition of teddy bear throwing. It was great to see how everyone in the crowd threw a teddy bear on the floor and was donated for it. ”

12. Orange Lutheran Code Red (Last year: 7)

Despite a tough season in the Trinity League, Code Red was still showing off and enthusiastic about their Lancers. The noisy student section gave the opponents a headache this season.

A Lutheran fan of Orange cheers his team for the Trinity League game against Santa Margarita in Orange on Friday, January 10, 2020. (Photo by Paul Rodriguez, Contributing Photographer)

13. La Habra Clan (Last year: 4)

The clan was ready to go to protect their highlands, and the way they protect their team is wild singing. The clan is playing fantastic on a colorful basketball court. It goes well with this colorful student section.

La Habra fans show their support for the free throw of the 59:56 loss to Sonora in a freeway league boys’ basketball game at Sonora High School in La Habra on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register) / SCNG)

14. Santa Margarita Eagles Nest (last year: 6)

Though this season was a challenge for Santa Margarita, the Eagles Nest still popped up and supported the basketball team. The Eagles Nest is one of the best every year.

15.Tesoro Titan Army (last year: 13)

The Titan Army made a quick last impression with a strong performance earlier this week. You assumed they were always there and the Titans had another great year, but visual evidence is the most important thing in the student department game, and the Titan Army did.

16. Mission Viejo Diablo Inferno (previous year: 21)

The Diablo Inferno appeared this season and spat out the hot fire. The inferno protected his home gym and showed his love for the diablos in a difficult league on the south coast.

Mission Viejo fans cheer their team on Mission’s 41:40 loss to Capistrano Valley in a South Coast League boys’ basketball game on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Mission Viejo. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

17. JSerra Pride (Last year: Not rated)

You would also be proud if you had one of the best teams in the county. Pride always gives the lions a show and the lions always return the favor.

18. Portola Dogpound (Last year: Not rated)

This new student section caused a sensation this school year and they rocked it in the gym this season. I’m sure it helped the Bulldogs run for the Pacific Coast League title.

19. Fairmont Prep Loud Crowd (Last Year: 23)

The Loud Crowd not only showed up at home and on the go and confused the opponents, they also interfered in the social media game and were eager to find out how to deal with every aspect of the student section game. That is a hungry crowd.

20. Pacifica Christian Wedge (Last year: Not rated)

The Wedge may be a small student section, but they make up for it with crazy kids and loud noises! The Tritons fought for the championship title in a tough league in San Joaquin. Surf up, Wedge!

21. St. Margaret’s Kitchen (Last year: Not rated)

The kitchen cooked this season when the tartans had a huge year on their way to the Academy League title. This is a crazy and wild group of kids!

22. El Dorado Hawks Nest (Last year: 20)

I love weird and this student section is weird! The crazy outfits and unique chants went well with the earliest edition of the toilet paper throw of the 2019-20 season.

23. Mater Dei Den (Last year: Not rated)

Even though the Den is overshadowed by the county’s best basketball talent, he still shows up and rattles his opponents. At home or on the go, playing basketball for boys or girls, the den brings the heat.

24. Cypress CypHype (last year: 10)

This small but powerful group of students emerged and was crazy about their Centurions, who won their third consecutive title in the Empire League.

25. Troy Warzone (Last year: Not rated)

The warzone is a crazy bunch and they’re dedicated to both the boys and girls basketball teams in the stands. The warzone loves its warriors.

