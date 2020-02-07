Advertisement

We have been watching MTV’s The Challenge for over two decades and Cara Maria Sorbello remained a recurring champion for years. She has grown considerably since she started with Fresh Meat II. And thanks to her physical strength and connections, she has put herself in many finals during the seasons in which she participates.

We have also invested heavily in the love life of Sorbello. She met her friend, Paulie Calafiore, during the show. However, their relationship has not been drama-free – and although Sorbello posted a lot about Calafiore on Instagram, she now rarely does that anymore.

Sorbello recently had an Instagram question and answer where she also answered questions from fans. This is what she told a fan who asked if she gets irritated when people flood her with questions about her relationship.

Advertisement

Cara Maria Sorbello had a rocky start to her relationship with Paulie Calafiore

Sorbello has dated several Challenge competitors in the past and when she met Calafiore, she immediately had a connection. The two met at Final Reckoning and made contact after Sorbello had problems with her romantic interest, Kyle Christie. We of course know that Sorbello eventually fell over Christie for Calafiore. But Calafiore had a girlfriend back then.

Danielle Maltby was home and waited for Calafiore to return to her after The Challenge. However, once she got wind of seeing her friend Sorbello, she went to the press.

“He kept telling me that he loved me, that he was working to resolve this, that I was the ultimate goal and, frankly, you were nothing,” Maltby told Sorbello, People reports. “That he had to play this for the show.”

Sorbello and Calafiore briefly broke the test. But they eventually got through it and came out stronger.

She and Calafiore still seem to be doing well

Cara Maria Sorbello attends the last episode and reunion of MTV at “The Challenge: Rivals II” | Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Sorbello and Calafiore used to post a lot of each other’s content on Instagram. But that seemed to stop over time – and many Sorbello fans wondered if she and Calafiore were still together.

Although Sorbello never fully answered the question, she seemed to give fans an answer with her Instagram story. At the end of January, Sorbello and Calafiore announced that they were on their way to the Bahamas, and Sorbello introduced Calafiore in her Story while hanging around in their resort room.

Sorbello also went to her Instagram on February 6 to answer some questions from fans. And her relationship status came up.

“Are you and pauly still together? You make such a cute couple, “a fan asked.

Sorbello responded by telling the fan to go to a number of fan accounts on Instagram that happily show her and Calafiore love.

Sorbello answered a fan who asked if she would be annoyed when others asked about her love life

Cara Maria Sorbello answers questions from fans on her Instagram story | Cara Maria Sorbello via Instagram Story

Since Sorbello is a public figure, there is no doubt that she knew that fans would constantly ask fans about her relationship status. And a fan asked her: “Isn’t it annoying that people keep asking about your relationship status?”

Sorbello replied: “Frankly, I know it comes from a good place from you. My life is public, I put everything out there, so I understand the questions. But for the time being my personal Instagram page will focus on other things for the time being. “

This was a bit of a round answer to the question. Yet it seems clear that Sorbello and Calafiore are fine and Sorbello changes her Instagram content to reflect less of her personal life ahead. All in all, however, it does not seem to upset her that fans want to know what is going on. Hopefully this means that we still get a glimpse of Calafiore here and there.

View Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!

Advertisement