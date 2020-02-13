The long list of large companies that support a CO2 tax as a solution to climate change, grew this week with financial giant J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. which adopted a legislative plan that was billed as a centrist approach to reducing emissions.

The announcement comes when the Climate Leadership Council (CLC), the organization behind the proposal, which was first released in 2017, redoubled efforts to promote the plan before an expected introduction to Congress as the conversation about various climate solutions in Washington warms up .

The CLC announced new financiers – including former Energy Minister Ernest Moniz and former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres – and published internal poll numbers that showed two-part voter support for the plan. Supporters now include a broad coalition of companies, from oil giants such as ExxonMobil to technical colossi such as Microsoft, large environmental groups such as Conservation International and a series of economists and political leaders.

“The markets can and will do a lot to tackle climate change,” David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, one of the founders of the CLC, told TIME in an email. “But given the scale and urgency of this challenge, governments have to pay a price for the cost of carbon.”

The thinking behind the plan is simple. Economists have long claimed that a CO2 tax, which allows companies to pay for what they pollute and gives them an incentive to reduce carbon emissions, is the most efficient way to reduce such emissions. But proposals for carbon tax have met with resistance from the entire political spectrum in the past, including some Democrats, largely because they increase energy costs. The CLC proposal would return the money collected by the tax to taxpayers in the form of a quarterly dividend, an attempt to make it more politically pleasing.

On February 13, the CLC provided additional details about the plan, including the introduction of a new mechanism that would quickly raise the price on carbon if the targets were not met. According to financiers, the plan will halve US emissions by 2035. “We think it has a compelling economic logic,” said Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve president and a proponent of the plan, in an interview.

But despite the growing coalition, the success of the plan remains a challenging challenge. Although more and more Republicans stop denying the science of climate change, many insist that they would never support anything that resembles a CO2 tax. Meanwhile, many prominent Democrats, including presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont, have downplayed the role that a carbon tax could play in future climate legislation. Many Democrats claim that the time has come for such a market-driven approach to climate change, arguing that they are too little, too late, and that a plan supported by companies should not be trusted.

Yet large companies increasingly see a CO2 tax – especially a proposal such as the CLC plan – as the simplest solution to a thorny problem. With clear science, street activists and voters experiencing extreme weather conditions in their own backyards, business leaders see new climate rules as anything but an inevitability, if not at the federal level of the US than in states or other countries where they are active.

The CLC proposal offers a business-friendly approach: many existing climate regulations, a “carbon limit adjustment” that would create a fee for imports from countries without a carbon price, and a dividend system that pays the CO2 tax revenue back to taxpayers. “If we do one without the other,” says Shailesh Jejurikar, CEO of the Fabric & Home Care division of Procter & Gamble, “it won’t work.”

Even now that more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies support the legislation, many other companies and influential business groups either continue to oppose a CO2 tax or have not taken a position at all. This applies in particular to the trading groups of the fossil fuel industry, such as the American Petroleum Institute, which officially has no position. Although large oil companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell have joined the CLC initiative, independent oil companies, oil refineries and other related companies are largely opposed.

One of the biggest challenges for this measure – or any CO2 levy – is the growing interest in other approaches to climate legislation. Republicans this week have pushed legislation to plant trees and expand tax incentives for carbon capture, measures that do not match the magnitude of the challenge, but that allow Republicans to give a different message about the issue. Earlier this month, representative David McKinley, a West Virginia republican, and Kurt Schrader, an Oregon democrat, asked for legislation that would lead to a 80% reduction in energy sector emissions by 2050 with a combination of regulation and funding for innovation and infrastructure. And more than 30 democratic senators have submitted a bill requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to come up with a plan for the US to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2050. “This is the fastest way to initiate climate-wide climate action for the entire government,” Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, who introduced the legislation, said on the senate floor.

None of these measures is likely to become a law in the near future, and any legislative approach to tackle climate change will entail an intense debate on Capitol Hill.

Even some carriers of the carefully designed CLC plan acknowledge that it is unlikely to succeed in its current form. “Congress will inevitably have some ideas of its own with regard to implementation,” says TIME, Moniz, who approved the CLC proposal this week. “” I would like to see those negotiations really start. “Indeed, even a discussion in Congress provides a new climate for the climate in Washington.

