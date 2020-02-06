Advertisement

This week, the Epic Games Store offers two free games in the form of the official video game customizations of the classic board games Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride.

If you’ve read any of these free games from Epic articles before, you’ll know what’s next. For the uninitiated: You need an Epic Games account to receive your free bounty. You will also need the Epic Games Launcher to download and play the game. Like the games, both are completely free.

If you are unable to download the launcher, you can request the game at any time through your browser and download it later. You do not have to give Epic any payment information.

Carcassonne is a modern classic game based on the award-winning game in which players draw and place a tile with a piece of southern French countryside. The tile can contain a city, a street, a cloister, a meadow or a combination of these and must be placed next to tiles that have already been played in such a way that cities are connected to cities, streets to streets, etc.

The player can then choose to place one of his followers, known as meeples, on one of the areas: on the city as a knight, on the street as a robber, on a monastery as a monk or on the lawn as a farmer. When this area is completed, this meeple receives points for its owner. Every new game is a new experience thanks to the constantly changing landscape.

You can pick up Carcassonne from the Epic Games Store by following the link here or by searching for “Carcassonne” in the launcher.

Set off with your friends and family to rediscover Ticket to Ride, the classic board game. In this railroad adventure you have to be the fastest to connect your cities and reach your goals.

Try different tactics for all ages in this strategy game, block your competitors’ lines and take over the routes before the others do. With so many different strategies, each new game is a unique experience.

Travel the world from Europe to India and cross legendary China. You face new challenges by buying additional cards with their own special rules (available in expansion packs). You will learn the rules of the game in a tutorial so that you can quickly embark on your adventure.

Play against the whole world in single player mode, online multiplayer mode or with your friends in local multiplayer mode.

You can still grab Ticket to Ride by following the link here or by searching for it in the Epic Games Launcher.

Both Carcassonne and Ticket to Ride are free until February 13th. Then they return to their normal price. Instead, Kingdom Come Deliverance and Aztez are free for a week. Check back next Thursday to see what’s on the table after these two events. Have fun playing!

