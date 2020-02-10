Advertisement

The Louis Mack basketball team has been in Louisville the elite from deep this season and are on pace to be the best shooting team since one of my favorites.

With Ryan McMahon and Jordan Nwora on the ground for Louisville basketball, it’s not hard to see why the cardinals have been one of the most elite three-point shooting teams in all college basketball during the first three quarters of the season.

Louisville has shot the ball all season and had several games in which they were deeply unstoppable. Together with Nwora and McMahon, Louisville has shown the possibility of shooting from a deep row with a lot of boys in their selection.

Darius Perry (41.7 percent), Fresh Kimble (36.6 percent), David Johnson (36.4 percent), Dwayne Sutton (34.4 percent), Samuell Williamson (33.3 percent) and Steven Enoch (32, 0 percent) have all shown improved ability to stroke it deep, helping the Louisville attack become one of the most explosive and dangerous offenses in the entire country.

Although Louisville had shot the ball pretty well to start the season, their shooting during their 10-game winning streak was different-secular, as they were entitled to 50 percent shots on their way to Virginia before they shot around 40 percent and dropped a few points fall.

Against Virginia, Louisville went on with their impressive shooting, but it hit one of the top defenses in the country. Virginia dropped only 29.4 of the opponent’s three-point shots before the cardinals dropped 41 percent from the depths, led by Jordan Nwora and Darius Perry.

Their shooting against Virginia led Chris Mack to tell the media his press conference after the game,

“I said it all year round, I think Ryan (McMahon) and Jordan (Nwora) are elite ELITE level shooters. And I also think that a man like Darius (Perry), when sometimes he’s not busy with the point “It’s a good three-point shooter. The other guys get a little bit of confidence by watching their teammates shoot the ball. We can shoot it.”

If Chris Mack ever said anything more faithful than “we can shoot it,” I’d like to know what and when. We knew that the 2019/20 team had the potential to become a great shooting team with the return of Ryan McMahon and Jordan Nwora, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be possible to be that hot after shooting with just 34.2 percent from last season’s deep with the same team.

In 2019-2020, the Chris Mack team has become the best three-point shooting team in Louisville since 2004-2005, a team known for their ability to shoot the ball at the highest level.

Many great shooters have been playing their college basketball for Louisville since the 2004-05 team led by guards Taquan Dean, Larry O’Bannon and sharp-winged wing, Francisco Garcia. You think back to people like Luke Hancock, Kyle Kuric, Chris Smith, Russ Smith, Trey Lewis, Damion Lee, Mike Marra (perhaps the best high school shooter of all time?), Quentin Snider and lots of others who have been great to use elite three-point shooters to wear red and black for the cards.

However, none of those respective teams shot the ball at the level at which the 2019-2020 cards are currently firing. Since Louisville’s incredible 2004-05 where they shot the ball at 44.7 percent of the three, the cards have shot only four teams more than 36 percent out of the deep since the 2008 Elite 8 team led by Terrence Williams and Earl Clark , the 2010 team led by Preston Knowles, the Sweet 16 team of 2013 led by Russ Smith and Luke Hancock, as well as the 2017 team that did not make it to the NCAA tournament.

Louisville 3-point shooting percentages since 2004

2018 – 34.2 percent (first round)

2017 – 37.0 percent (NIT)

2016 – 35.8 percent (second round)

2015 – 34.7 percent (tournament ban)

2014 – 30.4 percent (Elite 8)

2013 – 37. 1 percent (Sweet 16)

2012 – 33.1 percent (National Championship)

2011 – 31.1 percent (last four)

2010 – 36.1 percent (second round)

2009 – 33.9 percent (first round)

2008 – 36.0 percent (Elite 8)

2007 – 34.2 percent (Elite 8)

2006 – 33.2 percent (second round)

2005 – 35.0 percent (NIT)

2004 – 44.7 percent ** (last four)

The 2004-05 Louisville team was one characterized by their ability to shoot the ball deep, which the nation was shown in full during their run to the final four. That team contained five prominent players who shot more than 36 percent from the deep, including Taquan Dean who shot 44.7 percent, Larry O’Bannon at 42.5 percent, Brandon Jenkins at 41.2 percent, Juan Palacios at 38.5 percent and of course Louisville’s sniper, Francisco Garcia who shot only 36.6 percent that year.

This season, Louisville is fast approaching comparable numbers like McMahon, Nwora, and Perry currently all shooting above 40 percent from deep, with Fresh Kimble, David Johnson, Dwayne Sutton, and even large Steven Enoch shooting somewhere between 32 and 37 percent.

Not many teams have the ability to turn a game completely upside down with their shots, as Louisville has shown. With Nwora at the forefront with 143 attempts of three, a number that is likely to surpass Dean’s total of 273 from 2004-05, expects that percentage to only improve.

Louisville will continue to live and die by the three, and if they shoot as they did during the last 10 games, the cards should almost be a slot for a new journey back to the Final Four in Atlanta.

