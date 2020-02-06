Advertisement

After an ugly first half, Louisville basketball used their best offensive spurt of the season to pull away from Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Well, my eyes did not expect to see what they saw during the first half of the Louisville basketball home game on Wednesday night against Wake Forest in last place.

Awful. Embarrassing. Frustrating. And Bamboozling. I could probably come up with 50 other words to describe what we saw when the cards dropped by no less than 16 points in the first half against Wake Forest. Yes, that Wake Forest.

A terrible start led defensively to open shot after open shot for one of the most average scoring teams in not only the ACC, but across the country. The deacons started shooting 50 percent from the three-point line and hit six of their first 12 three’s, including five combined by guards Andrien White and Brandon Childress.

Louisville’s effort was clearly lacking at both ends of the floor, but it was the defensive end where the game’s score was affected. Time and again, Wake Forest beat the field after rebounds for easy transition buckets that were not even disputed.

It resulted in 46 points from Wake Forest, a team of only one hair more than 62 points per game in the season, and a shameful 12-point deficit for Louisville. The deacons shot a season high (and probably program high) 60 percent of three in the first half when they reached six three-pointers, using Louisville’s terrible defense.

The team must have been with Jesus during the rest when they came to blood in the second half. The cards started the second half on a 20-5 run, took the lead back from Wake Forest and never stayed behind.

Behind 13 points by Fresh Kimble and Dwayne Sutton (in the half), Louisville pushed their lead to double digits when they choked Wake Forest on the defensive end (a huge compliment to Darius Perry) and took away all the open shots that once existed.

Wake Forest kept on scoring, especially Olivier Sarr, but Louisville turned out to be far too much at both ends of the floor and kept the deacons at only 30 points. We have seen a completely different Louisville team in the last 20 minutes than we have seen throughout the year. Their effort at the defensive end was immediately noticeable, while on the attacking side of things they first attacked the basket and allowed it to open the three-point shots.

Louisville would hit a season-high 14 three and shoot an incredible 50 percent, en route to a 10-point win that would win them 10 times in a row. The win also marked the first time Louisville had won 20 wins since the start of the season since 2005, a year in which they made a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

With the game in the books, let’s take a last look and see what we have learned about Louisville in their comeback victory over Wake Forest.

