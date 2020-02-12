Advertisement

Carnival Corp. CCL assumes that the corona virus will have a significant impact of 55 to 65 cents per share in the 2020 financial year.

The company announced the estimate on Wednesday and said it would monitor the evolving coronavirus situation closely.

The estimate was a worst-case scenario in which the Miami company had to cease all activities in Asia by the end of April.

“The safety of guests and employees, compliance with regulations and the protection of the environment are top priorities for the company,” says a statement by the company.

Carnival also announced that it is working closely with the United States Disease Control and Prevention Centers and the World Health Organization to introduce improved preventive, preventive, and control measures for its guests, crew, and ships.

The company said the travel restrictions imposed in the region have resulted in travel cancellations across Asia. According to Carnival, these types of events generally have an impact on booking behavior. You have prompted the company to revise its earnings forecast for 2020.

At the end of January, one of the company’s ships was detained in the Italian port of Civitavecchia due to concerns that one of the 7,000 passengers and crew on board the ship were infected.

A day later, passengers were given permission to disembark after the virus was not found in the passengers.

Carnival stocks recently rose 2.1% to $ 43.86.

