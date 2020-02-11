Advertisement

The Spanish Casa Real has revealed several new images of King Felipe and Queen Letizia and their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

The photos were taken at the Royal Palace in Madrid and the Palacio de la Zarzuela by the Madrid-born photographer Estela de Castro.

© Casa de SM el Rey

These photos replace the photos taken in 2010 (before King Felipe took the throne) by Dany Virgili in government and official buildings in Spain.

© Casa de SM el Rey

There are individual portraits of each family member, a photo of the king and queen together, an image of Leonor and Sofía together and a family portrait. Their majesty is seen in gala clothing and civilian clothing.

In the formal portraits, Queen Letizia wears the Flor de Lis Tiara in the images and the pink Carolina Herrera custom dress that she wore until the throne of Emperor Naruhito of Japan in October 2020.

The king and queen wear in their gala © Casa de SM el Rey

This is the second official photo release of the Princess of Asturias during the reign of her father and the first of her younger sister, Infanta Sofía.

“The use of natural light is the most important element that characterizes the professional work of Estela de Castro in her photographic portraits,” said Casa Real about the work of the photographers and how she took the photos of the royal family.

© Casa de SM el Rey

