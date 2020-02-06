Advertisement

The Supreme Court will tomorrow pick up petitions filed by the central government and the Delhi government to issue a black arrest warrant for the four men convicted of rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic in 2012.

Additional Attorney General KM Natraj mentioned the calls for an early hearing on Thursday at a bank led by Justice NV Ramana, which ordered the case to be listed tomorrow.

The two governments are appealing the Delhi Supreme Court ruling that refused an application to hang at least two of the four convicts who have exhausted their legal options.

The Supreme Court cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in an “unfortunate” case in which, after a convict was executed, the co-accused’s death sentence was converted to a death sentence.

“The convicted Mukesh (who was the first to file a petition for mercy) cannot be disadvantageously separated from the similarly placed convicts simply because he followed his appeals sincerely and seriously,” judge Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi Supreme Court ruled.

The center had tried to hang at least two convicts who had exhausted all the means of redress available to them – the appeal, the appeal and the petition for mercy before the President. As on Wednesday, three of the four people’s four requests for mercy were rejected.

The fourth convict, Pawan Gupta, has yet to make a wholesome request and ask the President for mercy.

Like Mukesh, they have the right to appeal to the Supreme Court for refusal of mercy.

The four prisoners on death row have processed their requests for mercy in order to allegedly save time. Justice Kait had noticed that the convicts had used all delay tactics to thwart the arrest warrants, but also found that the government had not acquitted himself.

When the Supreme Court dismissed the death sentence on May 5, 2017, the judge said, “Nobody had bothered to enforce the death sentences.”

A review request submitted by Mukesh Singh was rejected on July 9, 2018.

“After that, all the authorities concerned slept and waited until Akshay Kumar Singh submitted an application 950 days late on December 10, 2019, and was released on December 18, 2019,” the judge wrote in his decision.

