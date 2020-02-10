Advertisement

BEIJING –

China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, possibly with optimism from disease control measures that have isolated large cities working, while the government promised billions of dollars in loans to companies involved in fighting the increasingly expensive outbreak.

The death toll on the mainland rose by 97 to 908. Two more fatalities were reported outside the country.

A further 3,062 cases were reported in China during the 24-hour period until midnight Sunday. That was 15% more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls. A government spokesman said on Sunday that these declines demonstrated that containment measures were effective.

Hong Kong also reported seven more cases on Monday, bringing the total to 36. The government said they were all part of a family gathering with two relatives from mainland China. Malaysia has reported its 18th case.

Meanwhile, the mother of a doctor who died last week in Wuhan, the city in the center of the outbreak, said she wanted a statement from authorities reprimanding her son for warning about the virus.

China has built two hospitals for virus patients in Wuhan and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other health workers to the city of 11 million people. Most access to Wuhan was suspended on January 23 and the restrictions have since been extended to other cities with a total of 60 million people.

The death toll is over 774 people who were thought to have died in the 2002-2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 confirmed cases of the new virus greatly exceeds the 8,098 made sick by SARS.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Asian stock markets slipped off Monday after warnings that investor optimism about the disease and its economic consequences may be premature.

China’s central bank announced a 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) fund to provide low-interest loans to producers of medicines and medical supplies or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

Chinese companies falter from anti-disease measures that closed stores, restaurants and factories and disrupted journeys.

Companies gradually reopen after the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended to discourage travel, but they face heavy losses.

Over the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, producers of medical supplies and companies that contribute to working against diseases.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases following panic purchases after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was cut off.

Japanese Health Minister said his government was considering testing all more than 3,600 crew members and passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess before they left the ship. Health officials found 70 confirmed cases aboard the ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

According to the minister, Katsunobu Kato, five of the six new cases announced on board the ship on Sunday have been assigned to restaurants, bars or households. Testing each person on board would require that they all stay on the ship until the results are available.

Japanese health authorities do their best to deliver medicines that more than 600 passengers request.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone in good health,” Kato said.

On Sunday, Hong Kong left 3,600 people quarantined aboard the Dream World cruise ship after crew tests found no infections. The ship was isolated after previous passengers were diagnosed with the virus.

Hong Kong has closed all land and sea border points for the mainland except three. On Saturday, it began with the enforcement of a 14-day quarantine upon arrival to mainland China.

Malaysia confirmed its 18th case with a man working in Macau, a Chinese territory bordering Hong Hong, and visiting the mainland before going to Malaysia on February 1. The man was first diagnosed with SARS before testing positive for the new virus.

The mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released Sunday that she wants an explanation from authorities who rebuke him in December for warning about the virus.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, led to an outpouring of public anger. Some messages left on his microblog account said that civil servants should have to deal with the consequences for mistreatment of Li.

“We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation,” says Lu Shuyun in the video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform.

The video shows flowers in her house with a note with the text: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

