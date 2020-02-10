Advertisement

Mainland China reported another rise in cases of the new virus on Monday after a sharp decline the previous day, while the number of deaths grew by 97 to 908, with at least two more outside the country.

The Chinese Ministry of Health said another 3,062 cases had been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total on the Chinese mainland to 40,171. Monday’s rise was a reversal of a significant reduction in new cases reported on Sunday, less than 2,700, which in short gave rise to optimism prevention methods such as strict quarantine.

“Dramatic reductions” at the pace of the spread of the disease should start this month if containment works, Dr. said. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, in an online news conference on Sunday. He has assisted the World Health Organization and the Chinese authorities during the outbreak of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Warmer weather will reduce the ability of the new virus to spread and bring people out of confined spaces where it is more easily transmitted, Lipkin said. He said, however, that if new cases reach a peak when people return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday, which has been extended to reduce the spread of the virus, “we will know that we are in trouble.”

The deaths from the new virus are beyond the 774 people who are believed to have died from SARS, and the number of cases exceeds enormously the 8,098 identified in that 2002-03 outbreak. SARS and the new virus are both part of the coronavirus family, including colds, but also viruses from animals and caused serious illnesses.

China has built hospitals and converted public buildings to treat the thousands of patients at the epicenter of the outbreak, the central city of Wuhan, which has been under strict quarantine for more than two weeks. It is trying to make food flow into the region, and state media have reported that the Hubei provincial government will pay subsidies to farmers, other food producers and supermarkets because of the crisis.

Elsewhere in China, the industrial metropolis of Chongqing in the southwest told residential communities to close their gates and check visitors for fever. The government said the spread of the virus through “family gatherings” was reported in Chongqing, but did not provide details.

France previously closed two schools and medical authorities. Hundreds of children and their families are being tested for the virus after a 9-year-old British boy who goes to school in the French Alps had a contract.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn visited a ski resort where five Britons were found to have the Contamines-Montjoie virus and tried to reassure residents and tourists that they could ‘live normally’. She said there is a “very weak risk” for the population as a whole, at least so far.

France has also stepped up its travel alarm and recommended all visits to China, except for “compelling reasons.” Several countries have made similar recommendations and restrict Chinese visits as a restrictive measure.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, most associated with Chinese travel or close contact with those travelers.

Hong Kong reported another seven cases, bringing the total to 36. The new cases were people attending large family gatherings for the Lunar New Year, including Chinese visitors to the mainland.

Hong Kong closed all but three land and sea border points to the mainland and began a 14-day quarantine on Saturday when arriving from mainland China to try to prevent the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, the mother of a doctor who died last week in the worst-hit city of Wuhan said she wanted an explanation from authorities who warned her son early in the outbreak of warning about the virus.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, caused an outburst of public anger among Wuhan officials. Some messages left on his microblog account said that civil servants should have to deal with the consequences for mistreatment of Li.

“My child was summoned by the Wuhan Police Bureau at midnight. He was asked to sign a warning,” Lu Shuyun said in a video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform. “We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation.”

The video that was released on Sunday shows flowers in her house with a note with the text: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

