YOKOHAMA, JAPAN –

Japan said on Thursday that it would release a number of older passengers from a quarantined cruise ship and to government-designated places, as the number of new coronavirus cases on the ship rose to 218.

Thousands of passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess – the largest cluster of infected people outside of China – are quarantined for a few days longer, and many express their concerns through social media.

Those working on the ship were reluctant to speak to reporters for fear of losing their jobs, but two crew members interrupted their silence in a video broadcast on Thursday by Indian media.

“We are afraid that if the infection spreads, it will spread so quickly that we can be affected,” said Sonali Thakkar, a ship security officer.

“We don’t want to (get sick). We just want to go back home,” she said in the clip broadcast by NDTV.

Because passengers are usually limited to their cabins, crew members have to go from door to door to deliver food and other supplies, and some fear that this has reduced the effectiveness of quarantine.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday that there were 44 new cases – including one crew member – another 221 tests.

He also said that some older passengers would leave the ship if they tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Those who choose to leave are relocated to government agencies to await a quarantine that will last until February 19.

“If they test negative, those who want to get out can live in an accommodation that the government will prepare,” Kato said.

Captain Stefano Ravera informed the passengers about the new plan through ship broadcast.

“The Ministry of Health has already tested guests 80 years of age or older who are staying in a cabin without a balcony and 80 years or older with chronic medical conditions,” he said.

QUARANTINE QUESTIONS

Kato said that five people from the ship were in a serious condition in the hospital – four who tested positive for the virus. Test results for the fifth are still being processed.

With dozens of new cases being diagnosed almost daily, questions have arisen about the pace of testing and whether quarantine works.

Japan initially tested about 300 people who were in close contact with the first infected passenger or who had symptoms, but they gradually broadened the net as new cases were discovered.

Officials say they can only process 300 people a day, but hope to eventually increase this to 1,000.

In addition to the cases on the ship, Japan has confirmed 28 other infections – especially among evacuees from Hubei, where the virus occurred.

Four flights have brought back hundreds of people, most of whom undergo “self-quarantine” in government-designated hotels.

Evacuees from the first flight, which landed on January 29, were released on Wednesday evening after passing a final check to leave the quarantine.

On leaving their hotel in Chiba, east of Tokyo, they thanked the locals for their solidarity.

—-

Miwa Suzukii reported from Tokyo.