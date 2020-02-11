Advertisement

Bioware General Manager Casey Hudson spoke about the planned revision for “Anthem” in a blog post on the website of Bioware

Hudson’s message confirmed a report in November saying that Bioware and EA were planning a major part of the game

He said the team will still support the current version of “Anthem,” but will not offer as much new content as it focuses on the revision

Bioware revealed Tuesday that it is working on a “soft reboot” of its looter-shooter, “Anthem”, after its critically criticized release.

Bioware General Manager Casey Hudson discussed the future of the game in a blog post on the official Bioware website. In it he tells about how the development team has worked on improving the quality of the game through three seasons of content and different patches.

He continues, however, that the game will largely be adjusted in the coming year to ensure the “Anthem’s” future.

“In the coming months we will focus on redesigning the longer-term experience, in particular to reinvent the core of the gameplay loop with clear goals, motivational challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while enjoying the fun of fly and fight in a huge science fantasy setting, “Hudson said. “And to do that well, we are doing something that we would have liked to have done more the first time – giving a focused team time to test and repeat, first focused on gameplay.”

He says that Bioware will still support the current version of “Anthem,” but the team will not use the seasonal content because it focuses on re-editing the game.

“Creating new worlds is central to our studio mission, but it’s not easy. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we miss, “Hudson said. “What keeps us going is the support of players like you. Your feedback provides us with guidelines on how we can improve ourselves and your passion inspires us with the courage to create. I look forward to working with your involvement and feedback on the best possible future for “Anthem.”

Hudson’s blog post confirms a November report that Bioware and EA are planning an overhaul of the game, allegedly internally referred to as “Anthem 2.0”. The report said that the main issues of the “Anthem” revision of Bioware were the outdoor system, progression, social system and game world.

‘Anthem’ is the newest game from BioWare and it debuted during E3 2017 with a stunning gameplay demo. Studio representatives reiterate that the amazing images are in-engine and playable. ‘Anthem’ will be coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4 at the end of 2018. Photo: BioWare / EA

