Shares in online mattress pioneer Casper appeared on Thursday at their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange. This contradicted early signs that the IPO, which had bottomed out on its proposed range, would be a snoozer.

Instead, the stock skyrocketed after starting trading for the first time on Thursday morning. By midday, Casper’s share price had risen to just over $ 15.25, almost 25% above the original offer price.

The strong opening offers encouraging news after the recent IPO flops and mistakes like WeWork, which have had to go public due to weak finances and concerns about mismanagement.

Still, the Wall Street Open wasn’t just a dream for Casper.

Earlier this week, Casper decided to lower its IPO price to $ 12. A month ago, the company announced it was hoping to go public at $ 19 a share and raise $ 150 million. The cut to $ 12 means the company has only raised $ 100 million this week.

This was probably the reason why the offer was received so positively by investors. The lower price caused the company, which sells mattresses directly to consumers, to be valued at around $ 450 million, one of the lowest of the recent similarly buoyant IPOs. Peloton’s IPO in September, for example, valued the manufacturer of streaming exercise equipment at $ 8 billion. The shares fell on their debut but have since recovered and are now trading above the IPO price.

Casper could have used the extra money. The mattress company announced its annual accounts for the first time before going public. The filing showed that Casper had sales of $ 312 million in the first nine months of last year, but lost $ 67 million in that revenue. The company announced in its bid that it has suffered losses in the past and expects costs to increase in the coming years.

