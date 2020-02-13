It will be East Coast vs. West Coast are on Celebrity Family Feud when cast members from Jersey Shore compete with those from The Hills. The upcoming episode will be recorded on Friday, February 7 in Los Angeles and will probably be broadcast later in 2020.

Snooki: “2009 shouts”

The game show battle combines personalities from two of the most popular reality shows of the 2000s: Jersey Shore and The Hills.

“The crew goes on FAMILY FEUD!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – who announced at the end of 2019 that she would leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – wrote on Instagram. “Against the hills! 2009 shouts 🥰 WE LOVE @iamsteveharveytv. “

“Such a good time … we had so much fun playing @familyfeudabc against The Hills cast!”, Wrote Deena Cortese. “I can’t wait to see you all 😂 definitely one of the coolest experiences ever!”

In addition to Polizzi and Cortese, the Jersey Shore team consisted of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and the always memorable uncle Nino of Vinny Guadagnino (real name: Antonio Giaimo).

“I have been replaced by uncle nino,” Vinny responded to Snooki’s message.

Although we do not yet know exactly when the episode will be broadcast, Cortese commented that she thought it would be on TV in July.

Whitney Port called being on ‘Family Feud’ a ‘bucket list item’

The stars of Jersey Shore were compared to the cast of The Hills.

“Bucket List Item ✔️ We had to go to @familyfeudabc today and it was EPIC! Go Team @ thehills !!!!! Whitney Port wrote on Instagram.

Port played with Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag, together with Frankie Delgado and Audrina Patridge.

Fans can’t wait to see the episode

(L-R) Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese; Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt | Noam Galai / Getty Images; Presley Ann / Getty Images for WE TV

Fans of both shows would like to see the upcoming episode, which will certainly yield comedy gold.

“Haha yes this is so great Whit! I can’t wait to see it, “said a fan on Port’s Instagram post.

“Uncle Nino 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can already say this will be good,” wrote a Jersey Shore fan.

When will new episodes of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” be broadcast?

You’ll have to wait a few months to see if the Jersey Shore cast is at the top of the Celebrity Family Feud fight. But in the meantime, the crew will be on MTV in February, when new episodes from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 begin to broadcast.

In the new episodes we see Sorrentino coming home to his friends and family after spending eight months in federal prison for tax evasion. The divorce party of JWoww and the bachelor party of New Orleans by Angelina Pivarnick will also be shown. And we should finally have the opportunity to hear the speeches of Snooki, JWoww and Cortese that end the friendship at the wedding of Pivarnick in November 2019.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV on Thursday 27 February at 8 / 7c.

