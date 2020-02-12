Advertisement

Posted on 12 February 2020

Catherine O’Hara walks smoothly and confidently into the jury, puts a hand on her hip, looks at the cameras and says without words:

“A reminder: I am not a Moira Rose.”

What a spectacular look for her. What a great, explanatory way to step away from the characteristic black and white aesthetic of the character. She looks like she’s ready to move on to the next role and that’s a great message for this specific night when the entire industry is partying and / or posing.





Style credits:

– Jeffrey Dodd Swirling sequin dress with rounded neckline, embroidered sequins and silhouette with long sleeves from the fall 2018 collection

– Ruchi New York Jewelery

– Edie Parker Link

Stylized by Andrew Gelwicks

[Photo credit: Thompson / AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages.com, Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, jeffreydodd.com, modaoperandi.com]

