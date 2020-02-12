Advertisement

Home »Fashion» Catherine O’Hara in Jeffrey Dodd at the Vanity …

Posted on 12 February 2020

Advertisement

Catherine O’Hara walks smoothly and confidently into the jury, puts a hand on her hip, looks at the cameras and says without words:

“A reminder: I am not a Moira Rose.”

What a spectacular look for her. What a great, explanatory way to step away from the characteristic black and white aesthetic of the character. She looks like she’s ready to move on to the next role and that’s a great message for this specific night when the entire industry is partying and / or posing.


Style credits:
Jeffrey Dodd Swirling sequin dress with rounded neckline, embroidered sequins and silhouette with long sleeves from the fall 2018 collection
Ruchi New York Jewelery
Edie Parker Link

Stylized by Andrew Gelwicks
[Photo credit: Thompson / AdMedia / Media Punch / INSTARimages.com, Niviere David / ABACA USA / INSTARimages.com, jeffreydodd.com, modaoperandi.com]

Our book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life” will appear on March 3 and was named one of the best new books of 2020 by Cosmopolitan!

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here