Advertisement

A priest in Rhode Island defended his decision to prohibit all legislators who voted to provide abortion protection under state law from receiving communion in his ward.

Reverend Richard Bucci made national news last week after declaring that every legislature that voted last year to pass the law that Roe v. Wade’s 1973 US Supreme Court ruling codified that marriage, sponsors, or lecturers should not be witnesses, weddings, funerals, or other church events.

The announcement was featured in the West Warwick weekly bulletin at Sacred Heart Church and included dozens of names in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The decision was made a few days after the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Hit calf.

Advertisement

47th anniversary of the Roe v. US stamp Wade – but will the decision make it to 50?

Continue reading

“If you’re proud of what you’ve done, why do you want to keep it a secret?” Bucci was telling the Providence Journal at the time.

The representative of the democratic state, Justine Caldwell (East Greenwich), was one of those who were informed that after the vote to pass the law, she would no longer be able to receive communion or become active in the church.

She described Bucci’s defense of the decisions as “ridiculous.”

“None of our voices are hidden,” she tweeted. “I started a campaign on this matter! If you just wanted to do a PSA, you didn’t have to say that we couldn’t be sponsors or fellowships. No one has a problem with their voices in the file.

“You have a problem with the lack of respect for the separation of church and state and that our votes are punished on behalf of our voters by a church that protects child abusers.”

State representative Carol McEntee, whose sister Anne Hagen Webb is said to have been ill-treated by a pastor, said to The Public’s Radio: “I find this communication hard and vindictive, especially towards myself and the other elected officials.

“Although I left the Catholic Church a long time ago, they continue to berate and belittle the reality of what my sister and my family have experienced because of their criminal behavior and lack of remorse or remorse.”

Bucci has now doubled his defense against the ban and attacked those who raised child abuse issues in the Catholic Church to attack.

“We are not talking about another moral issue where someone compares pedophilia to abortion,” Bucci told WJAR. “Well, pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, and it does.”

Bucci added that he was surprised that everyone would question their attitudes as the Church has been active in life for more than 2,000 years.

“I don’t know what else I have to say that this is the teaching of the Church, the canon law of the Church, the Second Vatican Council and the first Catechism of the Church. I don’t know what more evidence I should have to provide ,

“Nobody knows that once you say that an innocent life is not worth living – a child in the womb – another life becomes meaningless?”

The Sacred Heart Church was contacted for further comments.

A priest holds a waffle for holy communion when Pope Benedict XVI. Celebrates the show on April 17, 2008 in Washington, DC, in Nationals Park.

Win McNamee / Getty

Advertisement