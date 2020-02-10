Advertisement

A priest in Rhode Island defended his decision to prohibit all legislators who voted to provide abortion protection under state law from receiving communion in his ward.

Reverend Richard Bucci made national news last week after declaring that every legislature that voted last year to pass the law that Roe v. Wade’s 1973 US Supreme Court ruling codified that marriage, sponsors, or lecturers should not be witnesses, weddings, funerals, or other church events.

The announcement was featured in the West Warwick weekly bulletin at Sacred Heart Church and included dozens of names in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The decision was made a few days after the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Hit calf.

47th anniversary of the Roe v. US stamp Wade – but will the decision make it to 50?

