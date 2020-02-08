Advertisement

“Cats” may have been thrown into the litter box by various critics, but it was purrrrrfect for the Razzies.

The highly anticipated musical with a large budget led the nominations for the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, which published its finalist lists on Saturday, one day before the Oscars.

They also released several noms “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral”, “Rambo: Last Blood”, the 2019 version of “Hellboy” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.”

Rebel Wilson scored two nominations, for Worst Supporting Actress in “Cats” and Worst Actress in “The Hustle.”

Perry partly competes against himself, as he is twice nominated in the Worst supporting actor for characters he plays in “A Madea Family Funeral.”

“Joker” is the only film this year that received both and Oscar and Razzie nominations.

The voting body of the Razzies includes 1,071 members from 50 US states and more than two dozen countries.

They issued ballot papers online, with each voter selecting five toppers in 10 categories.

Here is the full list of nominees:

WORST IMAGE

“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / “Zeroville”

David Harbor / “Hellboy” (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward / “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Madea) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson / “The Hustle”

WORST SUPPORT ACTRES

Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench / “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

WORST SUPPORT ACTOR

James Corden / “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Joe) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Seth Rogen / “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis / “Glass”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Two Half-Feline / Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”

Jason Derulo and his CGI castrated “Ardennes” / “cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta and every scenario he accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”

James Franco / “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)

WORST SCREEN PLAY

“Cats” / Scenario by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Daniel Farrands

“Hellboy” (2019) Scenario by Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood” / Scenario by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla: king of the monsters”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS Contempt for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Dragged over concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“Joker”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”

Will Smith / “Aladdin”

