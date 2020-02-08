Advertisement

The Nevada State Democratic Party unveiled a new “caucus tool” on Saturday that presidents can use to tabulate results on the day of the caucuses, several Democrats in the state told CBS News. The Caucuses in Nevada take place on February 22nd.

The contracting state insisted on voluntary summits in northern and southern Nevada that the new tool was not an “app” like the software created by Shadow, the developer at the center of the late Iowa Caucus results. The chairs receive iPads, which are separated from the Internet and preinstalled with the new tool, the party employees informed the volunteers at the summit.

Several campaigns told CBS News on Saturday that they received little information about the new tool, despite the public insisting that “they maintain a high level of communication with campaigns every step of the way.”

The party did not disclose the developer’s identity behind the new tool on Saturday, but told summit participants that a team of “security experts” were working with the state party to deploy the tool.

Even before the apps developed by Shadow were phased out, according to several Democrats, district parties had trouble getting enough trained volunteers to run all of the caucus sites. Trained volunteers still have to practice the new tool themselves. At previous volunteer events, the chairs were trained extensively in the apps developed by Shadow and there was an opportunity to practice downloading and using these apps.

The new tool did not play a direct role in the upcoming early vote, which begins on February 15. The website coordinators for the early voting process, who were originally supposed to receive their materials on Friday, should now pick up their materials in the coming days.

The final results of the Iowa Caucuses have not yet been released, as they have yet to be reviewed after several campaigns containing reports of inconsistencies in a total of 95 counties. The Iowa Democratic Party said on Saturday that the results of the review would be released no later than 12:00 noon. CT on Monday. The national delegates will be assigned once the review is complete.

