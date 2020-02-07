Advertisement

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to take over the Andre Drummond center in a Detroit Pistons store, a person familiar with the store told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The sides agreed on the package shortly before 3:00 p.m. of the NBA. Deadline, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams still worked out some details.

Cleveland, who is only 13-39 this season, sends John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and one of his two second-round goals in 2023 to the Pistons.

The Cavs need help. They have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and have problems with their conversion under coach John Beilein in the first year. Cleveland fell 12 out of 13.

Drummond, one of the best all-rounders at the conference, averages 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds in his eighth season with Detroit.

Drummond’s arrival will immediately improve the Cavs and could allow them to make more moves, perhaps with striker Kevin Love or center Tristan Thompson, who is eligible for the freelance agency this summer.

