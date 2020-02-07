Advertisement

CLEVELAND – The victories this season were rare for the Cavaliers, overwhelmed by so many ugly losses, so many unobservable moments.

However, they are certain that they have won the NBA trading period. The double landing of all-star Andre Drummond is a huge success.

“It’s a bargain for what they gave up,” said Tristan Thompson, using obscenity to emphasize his point of view.

Unexpectedly, the Cavs closed their deal with Drummond, the league’s leading rebounder with 15.8 boards per game in the last hour before Thursday, and made a deal that no one had on their radar. Cleveland sent security guard Brandon Knight, striker John Henson, and one of his second-round draft picks in 2023 to the Detroit Pistons for 26-year-old Drummond, one of the game’s best all-round centers.

“He plays extremely hard and has a crazy production,” said Cavs striker Kevin Love on Friday after training. We added an all-star level player. He is a versatile man who can do a lot for us. ‘

General Manager Koby Altman wasn’t necessarily on the market for another front court player, not with Thompson, Love and Larry Nance Jr. in the squad. But he said the chance of adding a Drummond-caliber player, a versatile, rebounding and proven veteran who will improve the Cavs’ younger players right now and maybe in the future, is too tempting.

“It only gives us one dimension that we haven’t had in a while,” said Altman in a conference call. “We just thought it was an incredible opportunity for our franchise and for our players to play alongside Andre. We were.” through many battles with him over the years and in the playoffs.

“This is a player we’ve always wanted and the opportunity to include him in the Cavs was an opportunity we didn’t think we could escape.”

Drummond was on his way to Cleveland while his new teammates were training on Friday. He is expected to meet with the media on Saturday and make his debut against the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Sunday evening.

His arrival is a badly needed spark for the young Cavs, who with 13:39 have the worst record of the Eastern Conference under coach John Beilein in the first year. Cleveland has been on a long radio for six weeks. The Cavs lost 11 games in a row at home and lost a total of 12 out of 13.

Now that Drummond is part of the mix, Altman sees the team’s last 30 games as an opportunity to develop the core of young players such as Nance, Collin Sexton, second grader and rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr.

“I think we will develop into an even more dangerous offensive team,” said Altman. “Same thing on the other side of the ball. With Kevin Love, who plays with Andre, there are a lot of high-low chances and we find that they go very well together and complement each other. Let’s see how this one Partnership works. “

“But it doesn’t change what we do. We’re still developing players. This is just an additive component that helps.”

Drummond holds a $ 28.7 million player option for next season, and the Cavs expect him to exercise it and be at least part of their short-term future – and possibly part of their long-term plans.

“There is no better money than for Andre Drummond if he takes his player option,” said Altman. ‘We are flexible and optional, but in the next 30 games he will definitely enjoy playing with our guards and Kevin Love.

“With his age and what he brings to the table, we have to think of him as a long-term game.”

Altman said he hadn’t discussed Drummond’s option with him yet.

For Thompson, the last 30 games could be a long farewell.

The nine-year-old veteran has been rumored to be on the trading block, but the Cavs haven’t had a fit and Thompson is likely to end the season with Cleveland unless the team agrees to buy up his contract so he can join a counterparty.

Altman wouldn’t say if the Cavs would get close to Thompson, but he’s glad to still have him.

‘He is with us. He is there all the way and is excited about the next 30 games, what we can do and how we can really finish this year, ”said Altman. ‘He was great. He’ll be with us. His role will change slightly of course, but he will bring the same intensity in every game, every practice to help the young people, and I am sure he will help Andre. ‘

