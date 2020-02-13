CLEVELAND – Tristan Thompson scored 27 points and 11 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. had a career high of 23 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers broke a 12-game home loss on Wednesday night and defeated the Atlanta Hawks 127-105.

Cleveland, who suffered the worst home defeat in franchise history, prevailed in the middle of the first quarter, winning for the first time since beating the Hawks on December 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland was routed between 133 and 92 by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, losing 13 out of 14 in total.

Nance, who started instead of injured Kevin Love, had 12 rebounds. Andre Drummond scored 14 points and had 15 rebounds. Drummond, which was acquired by Detroit at the close of trading, had a double-double in both games with Cleveland.

Collin Sexton, who was added to the Rising Stars list this week, scored 23 points.

Trae Young scored 27 points and had 12 assists for the Hawks, who recovered 86-63 in the middle of the third quarter. Atlanta reduced the lead in the fourth to nine, but did not get any closer.

Atlanta’s all-star guard was 8 out of 17 on the field. John Collins scored 23 points and rookie cam Reddish had 16.

The Hawks (15-41) try to hold the Cavaliers (14-40) for the worst record of the Eastern Conference. Both teams played their last game before the All Star break.

The Cavaliers finally remembered what it’s like to have fun during a highlight role-playing game that Cleveland’s bankers and the crowd got up to several times.

Thompson caused a stir in the second quarter. The 6-foot-9 center hit 3 hands from the top of the key on two consecutive possessions and ran with its arms up in the air. He drove into the lane and finished the next time down with a loud dunk.

Drummond later dribbled into the forecourt after a rebound and went to Darius Garland, who gave Nance an underhand pass for immersion.

Thompson added another 3-pointer in the last few minutes. Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. scored 18 points

Hawks Center Dewayne Dedmon had its first start since its acquisition by Sacramento on February 6, but was limited to 18 minutes and had four fouls.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Dedmon’s return put C Damian Jones in a reserve role. … C Clint Capela (plantar fasciitis) and F Skal Labissiere (left knee) had failed.

Cavaliers: Love didn’t play because of a sore right Achilles. Coach John Beilein said he had a minor injury on Achilles last week and was in pain on Sunday. … Thompson is 7 for 23 with 3 hands in his career.

HALL OF FAME SALUTE

Hawks striker Vince Carter, who was probably playing his last game in Cleveland, received a long ovation before the second quarter during a photo presentation on the video board. Carter waved to the crowd, pointed to Cleveland’s bench, and exchanged hugs with several players.

NEXT

Hawks: hosts Miami on February 20.

Cavaliers: Visit Washington on February 21.

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports