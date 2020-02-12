CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers striker Kevin Love faces the Atlanta Hawks with an aching right Achilles.

Love’s injury is another setback for the Cavaliers, who suffered their worst home loss in franchise history on Sunday, a Los Angeles Clippers 133-92 router.

Cleveland has lost 12 at home and 13 out of 14 in total. The Cavaliers host the Hawks on Wednesday, the last game between both teams before the All-Star break.

Cavaliers coach John Beilein doesn’t think Love’s injury is a big problem. Beilien said the 6-foot-11 striker injured the Achilles slightly last week and played with the pain on Sunday.

Love an average of 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in 46 games. Andre Drummond, who was acquired in Detroit at the close of trading, had 19 points and 14 rebounds on his Cavaliers debut on Sunday.



