Advertisement

The Office of IAS Commissioner Udit Prakash Rai (2007 Batch) will be searched on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a sensational case of bribery involving Gopal Krishna Madhav, deputy special representative of Prime Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi is. A civil servant who was arrested by the agency late Thursday night for being accused of accepting more than 2 rupees, on suspicion of Covering up GST bypass in the capital said he was close to development.

Udit Raj, a Union Territory executive officer posted to the Delhi government, is suspected of being involved in the bribery case with Madhav. However, he has not yet been admitted to the FIR, the official said.

CBI is also conducting searches on several other GST officers suspected of being involved, along with the prime suspect’s House of Civil Lines – Gopal Krishan Madhav.

Advertisement

Madhav, a senior official from DANICS (Delhi, Andaman Nicobar Island Civil Services), will appear in court sometime on Friday, PTI said.

Madhav’s arrest came after a complaint from a transportation company alleged that GST officials in Delhi were demanding bribes from the ITO for the release of his confiscated trucks. He said a middleman named Dheeraj Gupta assured him he would release the trucks when he claimed to know the GST officers. Rs 3.30 lakh was charged as a bribe and Rs 2.26 lakh was given to Dheeraj Gupta, the official said, who did not want to be named.

Madhav was transferred to Manish Sisodia’s office immediately after the AAP government took office in 2015.

Sisodia supported the arrest and called for the most stringent measures against Madhav, who had special duties in the Delhi government secretariat.

“The CBI should ensure severe punishment for him. I have caught many such corrupt officials over the past five years, ”Sisodia tweeted.

The crackdown will take place immediately before the Delhi general election, which is predicted to be a direct struggle between the Aam Aadmi Party AAP and the BJP.

Advertisement