The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released its former special director Rakesh Asthana and deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar in the 2018 bribery case, which the agency’s then chief Alok Verma had registered, officials said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Asthana has been charged with a complaint by Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana for allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and misconduct in accordance with the relevant sections of the PCA.

Asthana has claimed that the complaint against him was invented by Alok Verma.

The investigative agency announced that there is no evidence that Asthana has ever claimed or paid bribes for the rescue of complainant Sathish Sana Babu in connection with the controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

It was also found that there was no connection between Asthana and the arrested defendant Manoj Prasad.

CBI indicted the Dubai-based private individual Manoj Prasad when calls between him and complainant Sathish Sana Babu were found.

The discussion Sathish Sana Babu had with Manoj Prasad clarified that “there was no role of a civil servant”.

In a first informational report that was registered on October 15, 2018, Verma also called Samant Goel, the current RAW chief, into the body of the FIR. The clean thing for all public officials means that he is also exempt from the CBI probe.

CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla agreed with investigator Satish Dagar and four other people in the hierarchy that “no case” was investigated against officials like Rakesh Asthana.

In the Verma-registered FIR, Sana claimed that Manoj Prasad told him about his “good connections” at the CBI and that his brother Somesh would help him get out of the case.

Sana had further alleged that when he met Somesh in Dubai, he was told that Asthana would certainly do the job since he (Somesh) had managed the executive’s investments in Dubai and London in recent years.

The businessman also claimed to have seen Asthana’s photo on Somesh WhatsApp and paid Manoj in Dubai the first installment of 1 crore, and on December 12, 2017 Manoj’s contact Sunil Mittal was 1 crore in the Press Club of parking lot India in Delhi’s Raisin Street.

Sana also said that on October 10, 2018, he paid Rs 25 lakh and approximately 25,000 dirhams (approximately Rs 500,000) and 30,000 dirhams (approximately Rs 600,000) to Manoj in Dubai at about the same time.

While in Dubai in December 2017, Somesh also let him hear two CBI officials talking on the phone, and one of the voices was from Asthana.

Rakesh Asthana has denied any allegations that the case was against him at Verma’s instigation, and Sana was himself a suspect in the Moin Qureshi case, which the Gujarat squad officer had investigated.

