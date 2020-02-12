At least 200 travelers of Iranian descent were detained on the US-Canada border in January after the US ordered a drone attack in which one of the country’s best generals died, resulting in retaliation with an attack on an American military base. Now the acting commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says that border officials became “a little over-enthusiastic” in their approach.

On January 5-6, up to 200 Iranian and Iranian-American people who came from Canada to the state of Washington were detained for 12 hours, the Associated Press reports. The Washington Branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA) said on January 5 that it helped more than 60 Iranians and Iranian Americans who reported being imprisoned and questioned when crossing the border in Blain, Wash.

People detained said their passports had been confiscated and that they were being questioned about their political views and loyalty, according to CAIR-WA. Several travelers were American citizens. “We kept asking why we were being held and asked questions that had nothing to do with our reason to travel and were told:” I’m sorry, this is just the wrong time for you, “” a 24-year-old woman identified only by her first name, Crystal, told CAIR-WA.

At the time, the CPVO denied Iranian Americans had been detained and said there were no orders to refuse their entry into the US “because of their country of origin.” But a guideline from the CBP field office, sent following the drone attack on Qassem Soleimani, ordered border agents to “control Iran” for Iranian, Lebanese, and Palestinian citizens born between 1961 and 2001, and to screen everyone coming to Iran whether Lebanon had traveled, the AP reports, a copy of the directive obtained on January 29 by an immigration lawyer.

Border officials may require travelers entering the US to undergo a “secondary inspection” or additional security investigation if an agent deems it necessary – according to the New York Times, it appears that border agents in the Washington region have referred travelers for further inspection based on that guidelines. Immigration lawyers have argued that “secondary inspection” is a form of detention; lawmakers raised an alarm at the Dutch DPA with so many people of Iranian descent in a letter to the Trump government led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state democrat.

On Tuesday, CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters that border officials in the Washington region started additional security investigations for people from Iran after a US-led drone attack summit Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3. Morgan said the CBP does not usually target people based on their nationality and that the agency has not issued a broad directive for officers targeting Iranian and Iranian Americans.

“In that one case, leadership became a bit over-zealous and we immediately corrected that,” he said.

