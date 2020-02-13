Patrick Harbron / CBS

Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues are quickly back in the acclaimed drama.

CBS All Access has announced that the fourth season of The Good Fight will premiere on Thursday, April 9. The 10 episodes are released weekly on Thursday via the streaming service.

In season 4, Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart have to navigate through a completely different landscape. They have lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and the name of their founder has been compromised. They had to accept an offer from a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Their decisions can now be literally guessed by the gigantic company. STR Laurie initially seems like benevolent rulers, but Diane and her colleagues will cheer on their loss of independence.

In addition to Baranski, The Good Fight Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo also play. Hugh Dancy returns in season 4. Original series star Rose Leslie left the series after the third season.

The makers of Good Wife, Robert and Michelle King, serve as show runners and executive producers. (They created the CBS All Access series together with Phil Alden Robinson.) Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also produce executive products.

The Good Fight, season 4 premiere, Thursday, April 9, CBS All Access