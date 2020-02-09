Advertisement

In New Hampshire, Bernie Sanders is trying to maintain his lead against Pete Buttigieg, who has made a profit from the Iowa Caucuses. Here we present three of the possible scenarios that we could see on Tuesday evening – including various possible winners – that could illustrate the dynamics in this still developing race.

Only 39% of the likely voters say they have made a final decision, and only 59% are enthusiastic about their favorite candidate. Regardless of which candidate gets the most attention, both Sanders and Buttigieg seem to be able to attract delegates.

Based on our last CBS News Battleground Tracker survey, our base Sanders contest has 29% support among the likely voters (plus two points over January), while Buttigieg is 25% – and has gained 12 points since then. Many of Buttigieg’s recent earnings are borne by Joe Biden, who is now at 12%. Elizabeth Warren is 17% ahead of Biden and Amy Klobuchar is 10% behind him.

We also see a bit what underlies a political “upswing”: Buttigieg is now the leader among moderate Democrats – Biden before – while both the number of voters who support Biden and consider Biden have decreased. One thing that maintains Sanders’ support is that his supporters are more enthusiastic about him (68%) than supporters of other top candidates, and more than those of Buttigieg over Buttigieg (47%). The vote was largely closed before the debate on Friday evening.

So how could Buttigieg win? Assuming he continues to persuade voters to support him – what observers might call an “impulse” we would observe as voters considering a candidate again. In such a scenario, consider what would happen if New Hampshire voters who had Buttigieg as their second choice but did not fully support their first choice would switch. In such a case, Buttigieg would defeat Sanders, and Buttigieg could win in some way.

At the same time, things could be different for Buttigieg: his followers are less likely to have definitely chosen him than Sanders.

Our next scenario is about voter turnout and the benefits of Sanders.

Sanders has the more enthusiastic supporters. Suppose overall, voters who are enthusiastic about their candidates are much more likely to turn out than those who are not when everyone else is equal (and voters tell us that enthusiasm is related to their likelihood of voting). This would help Sanders a lot. In this turnout scenario, Sanders would win with a substantial margin of 31% to 23%.

Warren does just as well here among liberals as Buttigieg, but it follows among moderates. It copes well with university and post-graduate degrees, but not nearly as well with non-university voters. They are much more for Sanders. It is not so often considered a Sanders or Buttigieg, so its fortune is likely to depend heavily on the composition of the electorate.

A third said the events in Iowa had made them less confident in the Democratic nomination process. And on the way to New Hampshire, New Hampshire Democrats are no more confident today that their party will nominate someone who will beat President Trump than in November.

Michael Bloomberg is not in New Hampshire at the poll, but the Democrats have noticed him. Thirty-seven percent of Democratic voters say they would consider Bloomberg if he voted.

Overall, turnout in Iowa was near the 2016 level, but did not reach the records expected by some. One can therefore assume that voter turnout – as well as persuasiveness and the changing selection – again plays a role here.

This survey from CBS News will be conducted by YouGov from February 5-8, 2020. A representative sample of 1,222 registered voters in New Hampshire was selected, including 848 self-proclaimed Democrats and independents wishing to attend Democratic Elementary School this year. This sample was weighted by gender, age, race and education based on voter registration lists and the current population in the United States and the 2016 presidential election. The error rate for the sample of likely voters is 4.3 points.

