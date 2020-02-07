Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey proves that she is a true ride or star friend. During a performance at Hoda & Jenna & Friends on 7 February 2020, Winfrey opened himself up to anchor Hoda Kotb on how Gayle King is doing. “She’s not doing well,” Winfrey said, shredding (through People). “She now has death threats and has to travel with security and she feels very attacked. You know, Bill Cosby tweets from prison.” Winfrey added that her boyfriend “feels that she has been put in a really terrible position.”

Despite the controversy, Winfrey is convinced that everything will get better – it will just take some time. “It is clear that everything will pass, everything will be fine, but she has not slept in two days.”

Advertisement

It is clear that Winfrey tries to be as supportive as she can and helps her old friend navigate the recoil. “You know, I was on the phone with her this morning, I was on the phone with her last night, I was on the phone with her the night before,” Winfrey said. “I think you’re in the gap, you’re trying to be there for your friends. But this is very difficult because if you have social media and the power of social media, and especially people who haven’t seen either of these interviews, do attacks. “

Although it seems that King has no choice but to weather the storm, at least she doesn’t have to do it alone.

Advertisement