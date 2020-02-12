Advertisement

The Department of Defense on the South Block in New Delhi Commons

New Delhi: As a first step, officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force are transferred to the Ministry of Defense as joint secretaries with the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under the Director General of the Defense Staff (CDS), Bipin Rawat.

Gen Rawat is also working hard to deliver a presentation to Parliament’s Standing Committee on how the services work from February 17.

“The proposal to appoint the three DMA joint secretaries, including Maj. Gen. Narayanan, Rear Admiral RK Dhir, and Air Vice-Marshal SK Jha, has been submitted to the government for final approval,” ANI sources said.

Sources said the DMA has also sent a proposal for the appointment of lieutenant general to be appointed as additional secretaries there.

The CDS also has officials from Indian government services, including Rajiv Singh Thakur and Shantanu, who work in the DMA along with other civilian personnel from the headquarters of the Armed Forces Headquarters, where they hold key positions.

The CDS has also divided the work between the civil and military secretariats so that those responsible for IAS do most of the work where they deal with other ministries and civil departments.

Parliamentary work will be done by the IAS officers, where they will coordinate the answers to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha’s questions, and they will also prepare for standing committee meetings.

Most of the work related to three Department of Defense services has been received by the DMA, while the remaining work has been assigned to the Department of Defense Joint Secretary (Armed Forces).

The DMA also moved in quickly after it was set up on January 1 and deleted several files, including files on the appointment of the deputy army chief and field commanders.

The files related to the transportation of officials will also be deleted by the DMA in a short time, it said.

The DMA is a new division that complements the four existing divisions in the Union Ministry of Defense – the Defense, Defense Research, Defense Equipment Production and Development and Welfare Departments.

The communication said the new division would take over the armed forces, the integrated Ministry of Defense headquarters, the territorial army, procurement only for services other than capital raising, and joint procurement, training and staffing of services through joint planning and integration of services would requirements.

It will facilitate the restructuring of the military commands for optimal use of resources by carrying out the operations together, including by setting up commands for joint actions / theater.

With input from ANI

