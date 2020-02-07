Advertisement

In 2007, DC Comics, Minx released the teenage-girl print, the graphic novel “The Plain Janes” by Cecil Castellucci and artist Jim Rugg. The story was about schoolchildren hiding art installations in their small town. While a sequel came on the market a year later, Minx was eventually collapsed and the series remained incomplete.

That said, until now: Little, Brown Young Readers released an Omnibus edition last month that included the first two stories and a new one: “Janes Attack Back”.

Advertisement

“It doesn’t happen that often that you finish a project that looks like it’s dead in the water,” says Castellucci on the phone from Denmark, where the LA-based author of Graphic Novels and Young Adult Novels teaches a workshop.

In “The Plain Janes”, Jane Beckles, the so-called Main Jane of the series, survives a terrorist attack in her hometown Metro City. In doing so, she saves the life of a young man and comes across a sketchbook titled “Art Saves”, which will subsequently become a source of inspiration. When Beckles’ family moves to the small town of Kent Waters, she meets three classmates of the same name – Jane, Jayne and Polly Jane – and persuades her to join her in a number of guerrilla art projects.

Castellucci, who is currently writing for DC’s “Batgirl” and published her own graphic memoir “Girl on Film” last year, notes the similarity between her personal journey and that of the “The Plain Janes” series – including the terrorist attack.

As a child, Castellucci suffered a bomb attack in Brussels that was attributed to members of the provisional Irish Republican army. She emphasizes that she was not injured, but dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder in the series seems to be based on the author’s own experience.

“It has affected me all my life,” she says, adding that she wanted to deal with it in her writing. “When I was growing up, I felt like I had to run for no reason.”

The two original rates were released after September 11th. The new story reflects the deadly increase in mass shootings on the school grounds.

“Unfortunately, dealing with the headlines that are all the time is something Jane would be triggering right now, and it seemed wrong not to include that,” she says. “I think there is no way to make art and not to think about what is actually going on in the world.”

Castellucci, who grew up in New York and attended the High School of Performing Arts, didn’t want to be a writer. She played in the 90s indie bands Bite and Nerdy Girl and always intended to make films.

“You commit to art in a way, but it takes you in a completely different direction,” she says. “I never thought I would be a comic book writer or novelist. I always thought I would be a filmmaker. “

Main Jane and her cohorts also struggle with their own ambitions. As the series progresses, the successes that they have achieved increase as their conceptual street art finds wider acceptance in their community.

Meanwhile, at school, they meet a new, rebellious artist named Payne.

“They are challenged because they are now the mainstream,” says Castellucci. “So it’s about how you as an artist have to tear down your own walls to achieve growth.”

In a way, history reflects the perception of art in the 21st century. When the series “The Plain Janes” came onto the market, street art was still a breakaway work. In the years since the first stories, Los Angeles lifted its mural moratorium and MOCA unveiled “Art in the Streets,” the first nationwide survey of the movement. Instagram has also prevailed and has inspired a number of self-friendly murals and installations around the world.

It took the Janes more than a decade to complete their high school journey, but the wait was worth it for both the readers and the creators of the series.

“Jim and I have been talking about how we can do this book over the past eleven years. We really felt that we had more to say with these characters and that we really had a vision of this journey as an artist, ”says Castellucci.

“I think we’re so happy that we were able to close the book on it.”

Advertisement