Celebrities and social media fans remembered the comedian and actor Orson Bean, who was hit by two cars in Los Angeles on Friday night. He was 91 years old.

Bean fell after being hit by a car in Venice as he crossed the street, according to The Associated Press. A second vehicle hit Bean, which is said to have resulted in his death.

The actor who started working in the 1950s was best known for his roles in television and film, including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Being John Malkovich. From the 1960s, he also appeared in numerous game shows, including Match Game and To Tell the Truth. Bean was also a consistent theater actor. In 1961, he received a Tony nomination for his role in Subways are for Sleeping.

Many celebrities and admirers have noted the legacy of the seasoned actor on Twitter. Northern Exposure actor Rob Morrow tweeted about a recent Bean performance. “RIP #OrsonBean just saw him perform @TheRuskin beautifully,” he wrote. “During the break, I could see him walking up and down the parking lot and going through his ranks, just like he did when he was probably 20.”

Full metal jacket star Adam Baldwin called him a “true gentleman, a brilliant performer and loving family man”.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote on Twitter when he heard the news: “He was such a warm person. I got to know him a little bit when we made this short film together. Written by @johnkrasinski. Over three generations of family patterns.”

Soap opera star Robin Strasser has expressed his condolences to Bean’s family. Actor Robert Davi called Bean an “active 91 year old” and an “enormous joke and an enormous person”.

Such sad news – condolences to his family and friends. He was so in love with his wife Alley Mills – a warm, compassionate man and a very good actor

Film critic and Salt Lake Tribune reporter Sean Means celebrated the actor’s lasting legacy. “I remember Orson Bean from his regular appearances on game shows when I was a kid – and years later when he gave a wonderful twist on” Being John Malkovich “,” he tweeted.

The author Benjamin Dreyer said that it was difficult under these circumstances to say goodbye to Bean because he grew up with his work. Another fan named Bean “one of the earliest TV personalities” said that when he was a child he didn’t understand that Bean did more than just play in games, but rather that he praised his long film career.

Other fans mentioned Bean for certain roles. Stanford professor Keith Humphreys tweeted that he remembered Bean Bilbo Baggins in an animated TV adaptation by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit. Radio and podcast producer Joey Salvia also remembered Bean for this voice role. “He was the first voice to bring my favorite books to life,” he wrote.

Another fan referred to Bean’s appearance in the Twilight Zone episode “Mr. Bevis”, in which Bean played the title character, while another admirer of Bean’s work in “Being John Malkovich” as “the most underrated appearance (sic) of the 90s “.

Actor Orson Bean attends the premiere of Columbia Picture ‘The Equalizer 2’ at the TCL Chinese Theater on July 17, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Bean was killed in a car accident on Friday night.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty

