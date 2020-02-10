Advertisement

The Oscars may have had surprise winners, but it’s no surprise that everyone, whether they win or lose, is still in the mood to party the night away at the huge after-parties.

Netflix won the most Oscar nominations for a studio this year at 20 and celebrated two victories in the San Vicente Bungalows in WeHo. Laura Dern won the best supporting actress for “Marriage Story”. She was accompanied by a few other Netflix films … Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, Marty left empty-handed to conduct “The Irishman”.

Jennifer Aniston was there too, no nominations, but she’s that … and that’s enough.

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba. Sofia Vergara. Scarlett Johansson and Donatella Versace were among the participants who packed in Vanity Fair’s Shindig at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Bev Hills.

But Jay-Z and Beyonce’s after party at the famous Chateau Marmont could win the prize for most celebrities – like Kourtney Kardashian With her sparkling dress, she left little to the imagination.

She was joined by Kim and Kanye. Kylie and Khloe, “The Morning Show” star Reese Witherspoon was also involved in the fun Dwayne Wade. Gabrielle Union. Charlize Theron. Spike Lee and America Ferrara,

