Celtic took a giant step towards a ninth consecutive championship title with an impressive 5-0 win in the Ladbrokes Premiership against Hearts when the Rangers crashed at Kilmarnock against the defeat.

Olivier Ntcham opened the goal for Celtic after half an hour before the goals of Christopher Jullien, Callum McGregor, substitute Ryan Christie and Jozo Simunovic completed the lead in the second half.

Hearts’ substitute Marcel Langer received a red card late for a foul on Hoops skipper Scott Brown.

Parkhead cheered loudly when the news of Killie’s goal arrived in the 88th minute in a 2-1 win against the second-placed Rangers and Steven Gerrard’s team is now 10 points behind the master, albeit with a game in hand.

The Rangers had a bit of rugby park regret. Ayrshire was the venue when the wheels for Gerrard’s team fell off during last season’s championship race.

And a floor on which the Light Blues had won only once during their six previous league visits proved to be the graveyard for this year’s endeavors when the goals of Stephen O’Donnell and Eamonn Brophy canceled Scott Arfield’s early lead for visitors ,

Motherwell missed the chance to return to third place after being beaten 1-2 at St Johnstone with the courtesy of Chris Kane’s winners.

The substitute shot Jason Kerr’s cross near the post and was attacked by his teammates, including goalkeeper Zander Clark – who was undoubtedly the most relieved man at McDiarmid Park after his mistake in Christopher Long five minutes after Motherwell’s gift for Callum to compensate, Hendry had a well received opener.

The guests had replaced substitute Christy Manzinga for a second bookable offense after diving into the box eight minutes before the end.

Hibernian won for the first time in a row since November when they cleared Ross County 3-0 on Easter Road.

Hibs’ strong partnership between Christian Doidge and Marc McNulty both found the net in a dominant first half. McNulty saw a penalty in the second half before defender Adam Jackson late scored a third goal with a towering header.

A penalty from Steven Lawless and a goal from Lyndon Dykes gave Livingston a 2-1 win at home against St. Mirren, who scored a goal through Jonathan Obika at the start of the second half.