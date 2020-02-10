Advertisement

High-ranking LS committee discusses whether media people should still hand over IDs.

New Delhi: In a decision that, if implemented, could limit media representatives’ access to Parliament’s central hall, a senior Lok Sabha panel discussed the question of whether it is customary to provide journalists with ID to enter the hall ,

According to sources, two high-level legislators have spoken out against the proposal during discussions.

The matter is said to have been discussed during the interaction of Lok Sabha’s Common Procedures Meeting, which took place in the parliamentary complex on Monday.

During the meeting, which was attended by the chairmen of all Lok Sabha committees and convened by the spokesman, the issue of media access to Parliament’s central hall was raised.

A majority of the MPs, mainly NDA members, have allegedly called for media people to be prevented from entering the holy hall, where the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous speech “Tryst With Destiny” on August 15, 1947.

However, at least two high-ranking opposition MPs have spoken out against the proposal and suggested that it be discussed with media organizations first.

The Central Hall Pass is given to journalists after ten years of Parliament reporting on a permanent pass (commonly known as an RF tag because it contains an electronic chip with the details of the cardholder).

Members of both chambers of parliament sit in the central hall, especially when the parliament is meeting. During parliamentary sessions, lawmakers mainly relax and interact in the central hall.

Otherwise, the central hall is used each year at the beginning of the budget meeting to address the President to a joint session of the Parliament. Various government functions and various parliamentary bodies are held there throughout the year.

Journalists desire access to the central hall because they have access to a large number of legislators under one roof.

Sources said that the meeting also discussed the proposal to create an exclusive canteen for MPs.

