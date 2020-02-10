Advertisement

In the United States, cervical cancer could be eliminated in about 20 years. Over 1,000 new cases are avoided each year. According to a study, 90 percent of the women in question are examined.

If current trends continue, the United States is well on the way to eliminating the disease that develops on the cervix – the entrance of the vagina into the uterus – in the next two to three decades, according to the authors of the magazine The Lancet published health care study.

However, if more women are examined, the disease could become rare by either 2038 or 2046, as demonstrated by two computer models developed by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Computer models allow scientists to analyze data to use different scenarios to predict problems such as disease.

Advertisement

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of the disease, with the sexually transmitted infection causing the human papillomavirus (HPV) in 99 percent of cases. In 2018, the World Health Organization called for cervical cancer to be eliminated worldwide and set the threshold at four or fewer cases per 100,000 women.

In the United States, disease rates fell by more than 50 percent between 1975 and 2015, due in part to preventive medical examinations. This year, the American Cancer Society predicts that 13,800 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and around 4,290 will die.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend boys and girls to protect themselves against HPV at the age of 11 or 12 years Pap test, in which a clinician checks every three years whether the cells in the cervix are healthy.

Women between 30 and 65 years of age can have a Pap test and / or an HPV exam every three or five years, which checks the cervix for signs of HPV. Women over 65 may find out from their doctor that they will no longer need screening if they have had normal results for several years or if their cervix has been removed to treat fibroids, for example.

The researchers found that increasing the coverage rate for cervical checkups in the United States to 90 percent in 2020 is the best way to accelerate disease removal. This could help between 1,400 and 2,088 cases that could occur between 2019 and 2100 annually. According to the researchers, up to 14 percent of women are currently never screened.

In contrast, the study found that vaccinating adults between the ages of 26 and 45 with an HPV vaccine of 90 percent had little effect on the cases.

“Despite the 8-year difference in the year of elimination between the status quo forecasts for the two models, we found greater convergence between the models for scenarios where the screening was increased than for scenarios where only the vaccination was increased “, write.

Conservative Utah is about to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ children

Continue reading

“Both models showed that increasing screening coverage had a greater impact on the year of elimination and prevention of cervical cancer between 2020 and 2100 than increasing vaccine coverage alone,” the team said.

However, they emphasized that the results do not indicate that vaccines are not required, but that “this approach is not the fastest way to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer in the United States” because it can take a long time for a person to get HPV – and HIV vaccines are diagnosed with cervical cancer or other HPV-related cancers.

“In addition, a high HPV vaccination rate remains important to reduce HPV-related non-cervical cancers and genital warts in both men and women,” the researchers said.

Co-author of the study, Emily Burger, a scientist at the Center for Health Decision Science, said: “Although HPV vaccination will make an important contribution to reducing cervical cancer over time, we have found that in the short term, checkups continue to play a crucial role in reducing cervical cancer burden in the US. “

An archive image shows a woman during an appointment with a doctor.

Getty

Advertisement