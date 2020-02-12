AICC’s Bihar chief Shaktisinh Gohil has received the preliminary indictment from Delhi.

New Delhi: After the debacle in the Delhi elections, the Congress party fought violently. Sharmistha Mukherjee, chairwoman of the Congress in Delhi, took on ex-finance minister P. Chidambaram, who had welcomed AAP’s victory as a “defeat against bluff and bluster”. and asked her party colleague whether the State Congress units should close the shop if the party decided that others would take over the BJP in all states.

To divert responsibility for the loss, AICC’s Delhi officer P.C. Chacko tried to blame the late Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the party lost ground at the top in 2013. “The party’s downfall began in 2013 when Sheila Dikshit was prime minister and the new AAP outfit took Votebank away,” he said. Mister Chacko has been attacked by heads of state since the loss in the 2015 polls in which the party had not opened her account.

After a violent fire, Mr. Chacko sent his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who later accepted him. AICC’s Bihar chief Shaktisinh Gohil has received the preliminary indictment from Delhi.

Ms. Sharmistha Mukherjee had previously tweeted: “With due respect, sir, I just want to know – has Congress outsourced BJP to contracting states? If not, then why are we happy about the AAP victory instead of worrying about our drubbing? And if so, then we (PCCs) can just as easily close the shop! “

Mr. Chidambaram had tweeted: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who come from all parts of India, have defeated the polarizing, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I greet the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022. “

Congress was unable to win a seat in Delhi in the last two elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha. Congress could not come to power in local elections either. Interestingly, Mr. Chacko was the Delhi AICC in all five elections.

Sheila Dikshit’s former aide Pawan Khera attacked Mr. Chacko and said, “Just one data point. In 2013, when we lost, the vote share of the Congress in Delhi was 24.55 percent. Sheilaji was not involved in 2015 when the vote share slipped to 9.7 percent. In 2019, when she was back in command, the share of votes was 22.46 percent. “Mr. Chacko’s attack on Sheila Dikshit occurred at a time when most of the congress posters were prominently displayed. However, her son and two-time former East Delhi MP, Sandeep Dikshit, was not bound by the campaign for the party.

Former Union Minister Milind Deora picked up Mr. Chacko and tweeted: “Sheila Dikshitji was a remarkable politician and administrator. Delhi was transformed during her tenure as Prime Minister and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunately, she was accused after her death. She dedicated her life to Congress and the people of Delhi. “The struggles in the Delhi unit were such that Mr. Chacko did not visit her residence in mid-2019 because she feared a backlash from her followers when Sheila Dikshit died in mid-2019.

The two successive losses to the Congress in Delhi have demoralized the party cadre. If the party in Delhi remains relevant and does not want to go to UP, Bihar or West Bengal, it will soon have to renew state unity and suppress the prevailing struggles.

end of