Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gestures during his speech to supporters after the party’s election victory at the AAP in New Delhi PTI

New Delhi: The people of Delhi have once again given the AAP school of politics a big thumbs up while the BJP’s high-voltage campaign led by Interior Minister Amit Shah has failed miserably.

In a way, the AAP has sent a direct message to the BJP – that elections can be won even though, despite provocation, you stick to your own ideology and politics without compromising values ​​and following strong leadership.

In 2014, under the leadership of Modi, the BJP made its way into the hearts and minds of the Indian electorate, led by the slogan “Chal, Charitra and Chehra (behavior, character and face)”.

Now the AAP and Kejriwal seem to have fully absorbed this mantra to give their policies a new shine.

The BJP, meanwhile, appeared to be at a loss and confused. It tried to win the surveys in Delhi based on its organizational muscles, but failed.

With this victory, the AAP taught the opposition an important lesson – that elections should be based on their own “Chal, Charitra, and Chehra”. The party launched a campaign driven by a positive narrative, stressing that its appeal should match the mood of the people as a whole. The strategy paid off.

Here are the main reasons for this emphatic victory for the AAP.

Chal

Kejrwal, who campaigned against this election as “Delhi ka beta (son of Delhi)”, had prevailed in the months leading up to the election.

Several political analysts call it the “Prashant Kishor effect”.

The main idea behind Kejriwal’s transformation was to stay away from the opposition’s agenda and follow its own road map. It helped the AAP avoid the traps and political minefields of the opposition and not deviate from their own line and develop impulsive responses.

Charitra

Throughout the campaign, Kejriwal presented himself as a humble servant of Delhi, while cleverly positioning his party as his own in the capital – one that dealt exclusively with the geographic border of the national capital and tried to serve it in every possible way.

The party kept repeating that it should be elected to rule Delhi, as people voted for Modi and the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP has learned a hard lesson from the recent Lok Sabha elections – so as not to be too impatient.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal went to Varanasi to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tried to get his party national. The strategy failed.

Kejriwal set himself and the party, apart from being too ambitious himself, a firm goal.

Chehra

Prime Minister Kejriwal has developed into a powerful face of Delhi in the past five years. Neither the BJP nor Congress could present any face (leader) to challenge him. The main disadvantage of the opposition was the lack of a credible face to challenge Kejriwal.

People saw a message in it: that Kejriwal had been with them for the past five years, but the BJP hadn’t been able to find a face for their campaign – Delhi BJP boss Manoj Tiwari, union minister Harsh Vardhan or Delhi MP Parvesh Verma or anyone else. This proved costly for the party.

On the other hand, the Delhi BJP has not managed to produce an impressive local leader in the past 21 years, as did former Prime Ministers Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma.

The policy of giveaways

The AAP government’s giveaways – free electricity, free water, free bus travel for women – are not only discussed in Delhi, but across the country.

Members of the lower classes benefited greatly from such regulations. The decision to make DTC buses free of charge for women proved to be trumps for Kejriwal. Regarding electricity, the Delhi government first raised rates and then heavily subsidized consumption to a certain extent.

In short, it collected large sums of people who used more electricity (usually groups with higher incomes) and passed the benefits on to free people in the form of free electricity.

The BJP lost because it could not compete with the AAP on this front. On the one hand, it turned out to be politically impossible to speak against this “freebie culture”, and on the other hand the BJP could not promise additional freebies from its own kitten.

After the party’s defeat in the Delhi elections, BJP chairman and Haryana minister Anil Vij tweeted a reprimand for the capital’s “preference for giveaways”.

Development against Shaheen Bagh

Towards the end of the election campaign, the BJP tried to polarize the electorate. It deviated from its development agenda and tried to raise the Shaheen Bagh bogie.

An attempt was made to transform the entire campaign into a debate between Shaheen Bagh and nationalism.

At almost every political rally, the leaders of the BJP made anti-Muslim statements and accused the AAP of the policy of appeasement. But Kejriwal thwarted the BJP’s tricks by sticking to its development claims and positive agenda.

He continued to focus on initiatives in the health and education sector, such as the Mohalla Clinic, etc. He does not even deviate from his agenda to combat “stabbing operations”.

Kejriwal kept reminding the population of his government’s work, while the main opposition, the BJP, repeatedly raised issues such as CAA, nationalism, treason, etc.

